ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Creepy Abandoned Mansion Property Has Classic Car Graveyard

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PcKj_0fskrRDi00

This old house is surrounded by mystery which may now be a little clearer.

Every once in a while, we get to see a barn find or abandoned collection that piques our interest for one reason or another. Whether it is for the collection's contents, geographical significance, or historical weight, many of these discoveries can be very attractive. Perhaps you're into classic cruisers or car show legends, while others may be racers at heart. Whatever the case, there will always be a hidden treasure out there waiting for you to find it. This particular gathering of automobiles showcases all three of the aforementioned attractions. So what is it about this collection that makes it so attractive?

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

One could argue that this is one of the most remarkable stories in barn find history, as the owner of this particular house was rumored to be an artist. Having been very successful in his day, the artist purchased a home sometime in the late 1700s. After their eventual passing, the house went to a very wealthy heiress who apparently had a bit of an affection for automobiles. The heiress lived on until 1914, and the property would inevitably be auctioned off in 1952 and then resold in 1958. Since then, the house has been a hotel and tourist attraction and eventually was abandoned. That's what gives the exterior such a haunting vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKNws_0fskrRDi00

You can clearly see several classic Ford Escorts along the home's perimeter, which seem almost out of place in such an overgrown home. However, these vehicles come from the first generation, which has apparently become pretty rare and hold some good weight on the classic car market. Somewhere down the line, after being purchased by its current owner, the house was set for some significant renovations. These were likely the owners' property, but eventually, restoration was shut down after the owner fell on some hard times. Another exciting part of this house is one of the rooms used to grow weed and still holds some equipment. Overall, this is a property shrouded in mystery and will continue to be the center of much speculation by neighbors and explorers alike for many years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7gbN_0fskrRDi00

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
CARS
Motorious

1930s Antique Cars Are Authentic Barn Finds

These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn. We've all seen the videos on YouTube of people discovering what they claim to be barn finds which usually take place in fields and warehouses. It may seem silly to argue about the semantics of where a "barn find" takes place but come one, it's literally in the name. Some of these discoveries aren't even discoveries, as many videographers call their adventure a "find" when they trespassed on an unsuspecting owner's property. Alternatively, they might have just caught them off guard and asked to see the car before the owner had time to wash it. Regardless, it's been a while since anyone had seen an authentic barn find until today when one prolific automotive content creator got a sneak peek at a few recently auctioned vintage vehicles from the 1930s.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Abandoned Mansion#Automobile#Car Show#Barn Find#Vehicles#Motorious Podcast#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

39 Barn Find Camaros And Chevelles Discovered

Some people have commented that with all the barn finds popping up everywhere, we’ll soon run out of them. You might think so, but it seems like every day there are more. Sure, some are obviously staged, but there are still plenty of cool cars tucked away in barns, sheds, garages, or other places where few people know about them. Today, we get a look at an epic 39-car barn find consisting of some of the most desirable Chevy muscle cars ever made.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Motorious

What Happened To Nash Bridges’ Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda?

A lot of people are wondering where the car is today. From 1996 to 2001, television audiences were mesmerized by the on-screen adventures of San Francisco cop and his wise-cracking partner in Nash Bridges. However, just as compelling was the beautiful 1971 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda convertible Don Johnson’s character drove in the series. It was featured on many of the posters and other advertisements. Naturally, many have wondered whatever happened to the famous Mopar and we have the answer.
ENTERTAINMENT
Tracey Folly

My mother was furious when a stranger parked in our driveway to shop at a local business

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was watching television in the living room one day when she spotted a man parking his car in our driveway. He had left the car halfway up the driveway right next to the living room window. The position of his car effectively blocked the rest of us from being able to get our cars in or out of the yard that was connected to the house.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
67K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy