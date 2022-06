BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Healthcare Connection wants to remind citizens of the importance of being prepared for hurricane season. Louisiana Healthcare Connections CEO and Plan President Jamie Schlottman says, “At Louisiana Healthcare Connections, we take severe weather very seriously. In the event of impending severe events, we reach out to members with special healthcare needs to help them prepare them in case they are affected, making sure they have medical equipment, prescriptions, access to physicians, or other health needs.”

