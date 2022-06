BENGALURU, June 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, driven by consumer stocks, while data showed that the country's economic growth slowed to the lowest in a year in the first three months of 2022. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.24% at 16,625.05 by 0352...

STOCKS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO