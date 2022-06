Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" is filming at Leah's Korner Kafe in Coleman and is inviting Midland County to be part of the show. The series, hosted by Chef Robert Irvine, is offering a chance to reserve a table during its filming in Coleman at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13. Residents can also be part of the grand re-opening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

