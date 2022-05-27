COVID Transmission Waning Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

VERONA, Wis. ― The Wisconsin Beef Council presented Feeding Wisconsin with a $4,500 donation to purchase beef for families in need. “The Wisconsin Beef Council on behalf of our beef and dairy farmers is really proud to make this donation to Feeding Wisconsin to help the foodbanks across our state,” Wisconsin Beef Council Executive Director Tammy Vaassen said. “We know that having beef on the plate brings such a valuable, nutritious source for zinc, iron and protein to our consumers, so ensuring that all consumers have access to beef is very important to our organization.”

