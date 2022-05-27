ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Transmission Waning Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

By Rob Sussman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, WI (WTAQ) — The number of Wisconsin counties with high COVID-19 spread is shrinking...

Staying Dam Safe During Summer Water Recreation

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – In recognition of National Dam Safety Awareness Day, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Wisconsinites to exercise caution when recreating close to any dams. Dams are an essential part of the infrastructure in the United States, with over 90,000 dams across the...
WISCONSIN STATE
May Beef Month race raises $4,500 for Feeding Wisconsin

VERONA, Wis. ― The Wisconsin Beef Council presented Feeding Wisconsin with a $4,500 donation to purchase beef for families in need. “The Wisconsin Beef Council on behalf of our beef and dairy farmers is really proud to make this donation to Feeding Wisconsin to help the foodbanks across our state,” Wisconsin Beef Council Executive Director Tammy Vaassen said. “We know that having beef on the plate brings such a valuable, nutritious source for zinc, iron and protein to our consumers, so ensuring that all consumers have access to beef is very important to our organization.”
WISCONSIN STATE
DBIA Announces Upcoming Dairy Industry Impact Grant Coming July 2022

MADISON – Dairy product manufacturers in five Midwestern states can prepare now to apply for a new, $1 million round of grants to be administered by the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA), a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research (CDR) and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA). This...
MADISON, WI
Slow Down for Turtles as Nesting Season Begins

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – If you’re driving near a wetland habitat this month, keep a close eye out for slow movers on the road – and we’re not talking about people with out-of-state license plates. The Wisconsin DNR is asking drivers to be turtle-aware over...
GREEN BAY, WI
Gas Prices Spike to $5 in Some States…Will We See It Here?

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Gas prices are spiking to levels nobody in the United States has ever seen. In Brown County gas prices are at around $4.36 on average, it’s a little cheaper in the Fox Valley. Nationwide average stands around $4.62 a gallon. Many states, like...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
The Girl in the Front Seat: a 40-Year-Long Mystery Solved

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Pecan Street Apartment complex is like many others in Green Bay. Other than the yellow siding, it’s unremarkable, slotted among so many other residential developments that it can be hard to tell them apart. However, something happened at this one. Something horrible.
GREEN BAY, WI
Working Together on Mental Health

MADISON, Wis. – Throughout May Mental Health Month, DATCP has been highlighting the importance of taking care of yourself. Mental health is central to our overall health, and ignoring mental health needs can impact our quality of life – similar to how ignoring a broken leg can impact our ability to sit or walk comfortably. The past few years have added new and unique stress to everyone’s already-full plate.
MADISON, WI
Chicago Man Killed in Oconto County UTV Accident

TOWN OF DOTY, WI (WTAQ) — Oconto County officials say that a 56-year-old man from Chicago was killed while riding in the back on a UTV in the Town of Doty. Police say they were called out to an accident on Sunday at around 9:00 pm at the intersection of CTH T at Boulder Lake Lane.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Kiel Holds Memorial Day March On Its Own

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An annual event honoring soldiers, who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice, didn’t take place in Kiel on Monday. The city canceled its Memorial Day parade citing security concerns amid an ongoing investigation at the middle school. But, the canceled plans didn’t stop some from...
KIEL, WI
Deployment Ceremony For Neenah Army Reserve Unit

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley Army reserve unit is being deployed overseas. On Saturday, those troops gathered with family and friends in Appleton for a deployment ceremony. “It’s going to be a good experience for me to actually lead my troops and do our jobs overseas,” said...
APPLETON, WI
Kiel Buildings Evacuated Following Fifth Bomb Threat

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fifth bomb threat in Kiel caused an evacuation Tuesday of not only schools in the district, but city hall and the Kiel Public Library as well. Just before 9:30 a.m., police say it received an email with a bomb threat directed at Kiel Middle School, Kiel High School, Kiel School District Office, Zielanis Elementary School, Kiel City Hall and the Kiel Public Library.
KIEL, WI
De Pere Parade Returns After COVID Cancellations

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Thousands of people returned to the De Pere Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade in 2022. Including Adam Urban and his family, who say they wave the American flag with pride on Memorial Day. “This isn’t really about the guys that survived, it’s for the heroes...
DE PERE, WI
One Person Dead, Suspect In Custody After Oshkosh Shooting

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of Oxford Ave. On May 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM, Officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot. The individual was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
OSHKOSH, WI
Woman Dies After Jumping from Outagamie County Sheriff’s Transport Vehicle

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — A 43-year-old Appleton woman is dead after Outagamie County Sheriff’s deputies say she exited from a moving transport vehicle on Monday. Around 5:30 PM, the woman exited the vehicle on STH 441 southbound near Racine St. in the Town of Fox Crossing. She sustained significant injuries and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Lawsuit Alleges Annie’s Campground is Behind on Loan Payments

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Embattled campground owner Ann Retzlaff is facing is another legal battle, this one for control of her business. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a traffic stop last year and her arrest in April after a warrant was issued for her arrest for skipping court on the first case. On Tuesday, she was ordered to stand trial, with an arraignment date to be set.
SHAWANO, WI

