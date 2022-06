Effective: 2022-05-31 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 223 AND 224 Relative humidity values have started to increase and winds decrease in magnitude, therefore, will allow the Red Flag Warning to expire.

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO