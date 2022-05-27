ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Now God has Ray': Kevin Costner reflects on filming Field of Dreams with Ray Liotta in touching tribute following his sudden death

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Kevin Costner has paid a touching tribute to his Field of Dreams costar Ray Liotta, who died on Thursday at the age of 67.

The Oscar winner, who is also 67, expressed his his sadness on Twitter writing, 'Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta's passing.'

'While he leaves an incredible legacy, he'll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDJt6_0fskqAZE00
Tribute: Kevin Costner has paid a touching tribute to his Field of Dreams costar Ray Liotta, who died on Thursday at the age of 67

The Emmy winner included a clip of the heartwarming 1989 baseball classic.

In the scene, Ray's Shoeless Joe Jackson takes two hits. The first almost hits Kevin's Ray Kinsella before he swerves. The second soars high and falls into the field of wheat where the baseball field has been constructed.

'What happened that moment in the film was real,' the Yellowstone star explained, 'God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40b3Ui_0fskqAZE00
Shoeless Joe: Ray played the iconic Shoeless Joe Jackson in the heartwarming baseball fantasy film

In a 2004 interview with the New York Post, the veteran actor admitted he and the directors of the film made a decision to allow his character to throw right-handed, even though the real Shoeless Joe was a southpaw.

'I regret it because I'm a bug, making sure things are accurate.'

'There used to be Monday Night Baseball and they were talking about the movie and how wonderful the movie was and some announcer who shall remain nameless said, "Yeah, but Shoeless Joe was batting the wrong way."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsy53_0fskqAZE00
Regret: In an 2004 interview, Ray admitted he regretted hitting right handed in the film when the real Shoeless Joe was a southpaw

The actor who was known mostly for his tough guy roles in films such as Good Fellas and The Line, died suddenly, in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming the thriller Dangerous Waters.

The New Jersey native's legacy will live on in those projects and others, such as the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, and the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, which begins streaming July 8.

Ray Liotta is survived by his fiancée' Jacy Nittolo, 47, his daughter Karsen, 23 and ex-wife, Michelle Grace, 53.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ula8x_0fskqAZE00
Tragic loss: Ray Liotta is survived by his fiancée' Jacy Nittolo, 47, his daughter Karsen, 23 and ex-wife, Michelle Grace, 53

