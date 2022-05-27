Death on Park Avenue under investigation by Rochester Police

Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security guard who shot and killed a man in self-defense three years ago at the Cedarwood Towers apartments. Santiago was shot to death while driving on Hudson Avenue, near Roycroft Drive. Police say the shots came from a second vehicle. They aren't speculating on a motive, and no one is in custody. Santiago is the city's 26th homicide victim this year.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO