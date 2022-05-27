Death on Park Avenue under investigation by Rochester Police

Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for an elderly woman with dementia. Julia Harris, 78, was last seen leaving Newport Drive in Chili at noon on Tuesday, May 31, supposedly heading to a Kohls in Greece. She is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has white hair. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a dark blue cardigan, with a light colored shirt underneath. Julia drives a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra with New York Registration number APV5243.
