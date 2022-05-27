ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Death on Park Avenue under investigation by Rochester Police

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a...

Brockport man indicted on charges connected to fatal August crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A Brockport man has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal motorcycle crash in 2021. Rick Lilly, 37, was driving north on Genesee Street on August 4, when he struck 20-year-old MacMichael Conner, who was traveling south on a motorcycle. Lilly did not stop, and Conner died at the scene of the crash.
Police Identify Latest Homicide Victim

Rochester police say the man killed in Sunday's shooting Avenue was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He was the security guard who shot and killed a man in self-defense three years ago at the Cedarwood Towers apartments. Santiago was shot to death while driving on Hudson Avenue, near Roycroft Drive. Police say the shots came from a second vehicle. They aren't speculating on a motive, and no one is in custody. Santiago is the city's 26th homicide victim this year.
Rochester Police: Woman sent to hospital after rollover crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A rollover crash in Rochester sent one woman to the hospital Tuesday night, according to RPD. Around 9:15 p.m., a vehicle driving north on Lake Ave collided with a vehicle driving south that had attempted to make a left-hand turn across the northbound lanes. The northbound vehicle rolled over and came to a rest after striking the southbound vehicle's rear passenger side.
Three dozen ATVs, dirt bikes seized so far by Rochester task force

Rochester, N.Y. — A law enforcement task force created to crack down on illegal vehicles on local roads is seeing success. That's according to the Rochester Police Department, which, in partnership with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police, began targeted enforcement of ATVs, dirt bikes, and other off road vehicles last year.
MCSO investigating missing elderly woman

Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for an elderly woman with dementia. Julia Harris, 78, was last seen leaving Newport Drive in Chili at noon on Tuesday, May 31, supposedly heading to a Kohls in Greece. She is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has white hair. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a dark blue cardigan, with a light colored shirt underneath. Julia drives a blue 2019 Nissan Sentra with New York Registration number APV5243.
ATV rider crashes into police car while performing "wheelie"

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department said an ATV crashed into a police car when the rider was performing a "wheelie" on Sunday night. No one was injured during the crash on North Clinton near Upper Falls at 10:20 p.m. RPD said the 22-year-old rider ran from the scene after the crash and jumped on another ATV. After a chase with the second ATV, officers apprehended the man and issued a ticket.
Newark man lets 15-year-old drive vehicle

A Newark man was arrested after deputies discovered he let a 15-year-old drive the vehicle. According to a news release, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew R. Conlin, 22, of Newark for endangering the welfare of a child. It was made known to deputies during their roadside investigation...
Spencerport man cited following traffic stop

A Spencerport man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Nicholas J. Williams, 19, of Spencerport for aggravated unlicensed operation. Williams was observed driving on Elm Street in Penn Yan while having a suspended NYS driver’s license. He will...
Man admits trying to rob Rochester restaurant

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man admitted his guilt Tuesday in an attempted robbery at a westside restaurant. Kashbi Sanders is facing up to eight years in prison for trying to rob People's Choice Kitchen on Brooks Avenue on Dec. 23, 2019. Armed with a gun, he tried to grab the restaurant owner's purse. A restaurant employee helped fight off Sanders and took away the gun. The employee was cut during the fight.
Man shot on Rochester's east side

Rochester, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Monday after he was shot. This happened just before 11 a.m. near North and Herald streets in Rochester. The victim's injuries were described by police as life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
News10NBC Investigates: Where do the illegal guns come from?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - For the past year and a half, there have been so many people shot in Rochester—our city averages about one a day. News10NBC wants to know where are the illegal guns are coming from? We're not making them here. So how do they get here?
Fatal Dirt Bike Accident in Wayne County Under Investigation

A dirt-bike accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State Police responded to a Wolcott Street residence in Red Creek after an unresponsive man was found lying in the driveway. An investigation determined Bret Gascoigne, Junior, was driving an unregistered Yamaha dirtbike on State Route 104A when he lost control of it and left the roadway, striking a parked car in the driveway of the Wolcott Street home. Police say Gascoigne was thrown from the bike and died on impact as he was not wearing a helmet.
Rochester Police investigating Saturday night shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD is investigating after a man was shot in the city Saturday night. Around 9:20 p.m., officers received a report of a walk-in gunshot victim at Rochester General Hospital. After preliminary investigation, they determined the 28-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body on N. Goodman Street. The man is being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
Man shot and killed Sunday killed man while working as security guard in 2019

Rochester, N.Y. — The man killed Sunday has been identified as the security guard involved in a homicide at a Rochester apartment complex in 2019. Around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street. Around the same time, police received a report of a crash in the same area.
