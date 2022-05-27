ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympians ‘Make a Splash’ at Richmond Plunge to support swim lessons

 4 days ago
Olympians Nathan Adrian, Elizabeth Beisel, and Cullen Jones took the Richmond Plunge on Monday to help coach local youth swimmers and to raise awareness around the importance of learning to swim. Their visit to the historic Point Richmond pool was one of three stop-offs for USA Swimming and partner...

Lemondrop53
4d ago

I learned to swim there many, many years ago, my sons learned to swim there and hopefully my grandchildren will get the opportunity. It is gorgeous and thanks for saving it for many other generations to enjoy.

