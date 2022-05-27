ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dell Rapids, SD

Fundraiser organized for family of 8th grader who died in Dell Rapids bike accident

By Kesia Cameron
dakotanewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Zander Heathcote was the boy who died in the bicycle accident in Dell Rapids, Wednesday. The news of Zander’s death has been especially hard for the Dakota News Now team...

www.dakotanewsnow.com

Comments / 1

Dell Rapids community doing what they can to help family who lost a child earlier this week

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The community of Dell Rapids is pulling together to help one their own… dealing with the loss of a child. On Wednesday, 14-year-old Zander Heathcote died after the bicycle he was riding on was struck by a pickup. A memorial fund has been set up at all First National Bank locations to help the family with expenses. An event is also being planned in June at Pinz Bowling Alley consisting of a breakfast, bowling, and silent auction. There will be a visitation for Zander Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Dell Rapids Public Elementary School. His funeral will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., at the same location.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
