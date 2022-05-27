Fundraiser organized for family of 8th grader who died in Dell Rapids bike accident

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The community of Dell Rapids is pulling together to help one their own… dealing with the loss of a child. On Wednesday, 14-year-old Zander Heathcote died after the bicycle he was riding on was struck by a pickup. A memorial fund has been set up at all First National Bank locations to help the family with expenses. An event is also being planned in June at Pinz Bowling Alley consisting of a breakfast, bowling, and silent auction. There will be a visitation for Zander Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Dell Rapids Public Elementary School. His funeral will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., at the same location.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO