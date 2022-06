Quintana Boxing will be knocked out of Sloan's Lake Park on May 31. The boxing club moved into a building on the southwest corner of Sloan’s Lake Park in 1988, after Ray Quintana asked then-Mayor Federico Peña if he knew of a space where he could start a boxing program for children in the area. Peña showed him the vacant building, then arranged to let the club use it for free since it would be providing a public service. When Wellington Webb took over as mayor, he visited the gym and decided that the Quintanas should pay the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation $1 per year for the space.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO