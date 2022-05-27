The 9 Best Drugstore Sunscreens, According to Amazon Shoppers

I pride myself on my nails, but for time and price reasons, I've never had a manicure from anyone but myself. So when I found out a Minnesota Target is offering the "world's first robot manicure" in 10 minutes for just $10, I drove 30 miles to Chaska to try it myself. How it works: Pick one of Clockwork's 25 colors offered (I chose a neutral pink), watch the tutorial and put your fingers in the machine, one by one. The machine scans each nail and paints it, starting around the edges and working into the center. It applies two coats at the same time. There's an attendant nearby in case assistance is needed.How it went: Clockwork delivered on its promise of a cheap and quick manicure. Though there were two unpainted spots on my right hand, it did well for a non-human. There is one problem with the location: You can't really shop with a freshly painted nails. The attendant did offer "quick dry" drops, but my nails still smudged 10 minutes later.

CHASKA, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO