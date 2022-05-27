ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video released of shooting of Louisville man by US Marshal

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The Louisville Metro Police Department has released a video that shows a Kentucky man running from police and holding a gun before he is fatally shot by a deputy U.S. Marshal.

Omari Cryer, 25, was wanted on an arrest warrant for assault, strangulation, and terroristic threatening when U.S. Marshals Task Force officers tracked him to a residence in Louisville on March 20.

The six-minute video, posted Thursday evening, shows Cryer running from officers. An officer shouts “drop the gun” while Cryer jumps over a fence into a backyard. Cryer then can be seen lying on his back after the sound of a gunshot. The LMPD officer wearing the body camera then turns around, and the video shows a U.S. Marshal officer standing with a gun raised over the fence.

Officers then go to Cryer, find two gunshot wounds and begin to provide medical aid.

A slowed-down version of the video appears to show that Cryer was holding a gun while running from police. He does not point it at the officers.

The video does not show the point-of-view of the officer who shot Cryer. The face of the U.S. Marshal officer is blurred, and his identity has not been released by authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force includes LMPD officers.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has described the cause and manner of death as “gunshot wounds/homicide.”

Family members, at a protest Sunday, said this was another example of police killing Black men. They have demanded more transparency and answers from authorities.

Louisville police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kim Brown
3d ago

his refusal to comply with the officers, shouldn't have led him to be shot. why carry tasers if they are just going to use the gun? oh, that's right, he was African American, that's why he was shot. if he was Caucasian he would have been tased or just tackled. he may have had a handgun, but it wasn't pointed at anyone, he was shot while running. the 18yr old Caucasian that killed 10 people with an assault weapon was lead away in handcuffs. why did he get locked up with out a scratch on him, and since his killings tired him out so much, they gave him water?! seriously?! it's like the Caucasian killers get rewarded for killing other races. that's why African Americans protest for fair justice. the system is unfair..

Sandra Waden
3d ago

Apparently he was a convicted felon carrying a gun. I watched the video 4 times and it looked like to me (just me) that while he was running his head kept looking back to see how close the Marshall was. So as he kept turning back while carrying a gun did the Marshall think he was pulling the weapon out on him? Things happen so fast while in pursuit. So let's not forget he was a convicted felon with more outstanding charges carrying a gun. Let's not have another Taylor incident and let's not give this family 7million for the wrongdoings of their child like Fischer did the Taylor family.

