Logan County may have to pay more to get people to sell and take tickets and usher at the paid events of the Logan County Fair. Fair Manager Guy McEndaffer told the Logan County Commissioners during their work session Tuesday morning that groups who normally would fill those roles are having a hard time getting volunteers. McEndaffer said he’s considering reaching out to his contacts at the National Western Stock Show for a solution, but can’t yet estimate what their suggestions would cost.

LOGAN COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO