SEATTLE - A pretty day around the region! Highs ran into the upper 60s to mid 70s today!. As we say goodbye to May, we pick up one more 70+ degree day, bringing the total for the month to just two days! Normally we hit 70 about seven times throughout May. We did pick up the warmest day of the year on April 7 at 73 degrees. So overall, just three days at or around 70 for 2022.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO