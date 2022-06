LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death near a Range Rover in Panorama City early Tuesday morning, police said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they initially received multiple 911 calls regarding a car crash in the 8600 block of Willis Street, located near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Cedors Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound near the SUV involved in a collision. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and investigators said the car was riddled with bullet holes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO