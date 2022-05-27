ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham High School Senior Grace Bushur Signs To Play Softball At Parkland College

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

On Friday afternoon Effingham High School senior Grace Bushur signed her letter of intent to play...

www.effinghamradio.com

Effingham Radio

Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, 74

Patricia “Pat” Eileen (Wall) Purcell, loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Patricia was born on April 15, 1948, in Windsor, the daughter of Clinton Everett and Catherine Rita (Kearney) Wall. She was a 1966 graduate of Windsor High School. Pat married the love of her life, Charles Raymond Purcell on January 1, 1994, and they were blessed with 25 years of marriage before his passing on April 15, 2019. Pat earned her associate degree from Lake College in 1991; her Bachelor of Science in Recreation Administration from Eastern Illinois University in 1994; became a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist in 1995 and completed her Master’s Degree in Education at the University of Illinois in Springfield in 1997. Through the years she was a Mary Kay associate, worked at JCPenney, Meis, Elder-Beerman, Hinsdale Hospital, numerous nursing homes in the area, Charleston Transitional Facility, CCAR and enjoyed being a paraprofessional and substitute teacher in various schools in the area but above all she treasured being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker doting on her loved ones. Pat was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Garrett Baldridge Post 725 in Windsor, Jr Women’s Club and United Methodist Stephen Ministry. Pat was a giver of her time, she loved to help others. She enjoyed boating on Lake Shelbyville, YMCA water aerobics, attending events at the Little Theater in Sullivan, spending time with her children and grandchildren and cheering them on at all their games.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Former Riverbend broadcaster, teacher dies Saturday

FAIRFIELD — Funeral services are pending for founding WBGZ stockholder Mike Dreith, formerly of Bethalto, according to the radio station. Dreith, 65, currently was mayor of Fairfield about two hours southeast of Bethalto. He reportedly collapsed at his family cabin in Fairfield on Saturday and died a short time later.
BETHALTO, IL
Daily Illini

Jacob Grandison enters transfer portal after two seasons with Illinois

After withdrawing his name from the 2022 NBA Draft last Sunday, graduate student forward Jacob Grandison has chosen to use his final year of eligibility and entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, per Matt Zenitz on Twitter for On3. After spending two years actively playing for Illinois, the forward will...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Barbara J. “Barbie” Sechrest, 68

Barbara J. “Barbie” Sechrest, 68 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sara Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. A reception will immediately follow until 3:00 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center, formerly the Effingham Knights of Columbus Hall.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Recipients Announced for 2022 Croft Brothers Scholarship

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce an Effingham County student who has been awarded the 2022 Croft Brothers Scholarship. Mikenzi Bushue is a 2019 graduate of Effingham High School. She is attending Southern Illinois University and studying English and history. The Croft Brothers Scholarship, a fund of Southeastern...
Effingham Radio

Lyda Doris Greenwood, 89

Lyda Doris Greenwood, 89, of Effingham, IL, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

3,000-foot mural in Mattoon honors 5 generations of veterans

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – One of Mattoon’s oldest businesses found a special way to honor the veterans who ran it over the years. Kelsa Bartels is the first woman to take over House Brothers Tavern. It’s been in her family for five generations, and she wanted to pay tribute to her relatives who’ve served in […]
Effingham Radio

Multiple Services Held Throughout Effingham For Memorial Day

Multiple ceremonies across Effingham were held today to remember our fallen heroes this Memorial Day. The first ceremony was held at St. Anthony Cemetery. Both the veterans and public in attendance showed their support for our fallen soldiers across the country. The next ceremony was held at Oakridge Cemetery. This...
wsiu.org

A southern Illinois high school student dies in a car accident as the academic year ends

The academic year is coming to a tragic close in Eldorado. The high school reports one of its students -- Thomas Long -- has died in a car accident. Staff from the Egyptian Health Department, Eldorado Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, the school district and local clergy were in the high school building Friday for family, friends and school personnel who need(ed) additional support.
wglt.org

Pete Weber, retired head of Bloomington-Normal bus system, passes away

A former longtime head of Bloomington-Normal’s bus system has died. Pete Weber was general manager of the Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System (B-NPTS) until the end of 2009 when he retired after 35 years with the system. He began with B-NPTS shortly after the cities of Bloomington and Normal formed the agency to replace a private bus company, Bloomington-Normal Citylines, which left the community in 1972.
NORMAL, IL
Effingham Radio

James Vincent “J.V.” Frohning, 77

James Vincent “J.V.” Frohning, age 77, of Ingraham, Illinois, passed away at 2:20 PM – Saturday, May 28, 2022, in rural Ingraham, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM – Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin, Illinois, with Fr Mark Stec celebrating mass. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Wendelin, Illinois, with military rites. Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 PM – Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the church and 1 hour before the mass. In loving memory of J.V., memorials may be made to the Holy Cross Catholic Church building fund.
INGRAHAM, IL
WCIA

Champaign welcomes first ‘Summer Soul Festival’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Over in Champaign, there’s an all-adult summer celebration. It’s the first “Summer Soul Festival.” The partnership between Pour Bros. Taproom and TableFunk Muzik Group brought out DJs, a food truck and more. TableFunk Muzik Group manager Jamar Brown said about a hundred people showed up early in the day, but the […]

