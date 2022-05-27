ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates for domestic violence prevention are asking for more state funding

By Sonseeahray Tonsall
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Miranda Stiers of California Partnership to End Domestic Violence about the money needed statewide to increase prevention programs for domestic violence.

Funding for domestic and sexual violence prevention dropped during the pandemic when many victims were forced to stay at home with their abusers.

FOX40

If a lottery ticket isn’t claimed, what happens to the money?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Millions of dollars in prize money get handed out in California every year, but some of the lottery tickets that are winners do not get claimed and the money from these tickets gets distributed elsewhere. According to the California State Lottery, Powerball winners who match some of the numbers have 180 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Lease terms for California offshore wind projects released

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Biden administration has released the lease terms for offshore wind projects that would place hundreds of turbines in California’s coastal waters — the first such project off the nation’s Pacific coast. The two projects along the state’s northern and central coasts are envisioned to generate up to 4.5 gigawatts of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Ways to be water safe this summer

CALIFORNIA. (KTXL) — With the intense warm weather that the Sacramento region is already experiencing this year many people will be looking for a place to cool off, but some waterways can be more hazardous than they appear. The California Department of Parks and Recreation and the California Department of Water Resources have a number […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

