Advocates for domestic violence prevention are asking for more state funding
(KTXL) — Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke with Miranda Stiers of California Partnership to End Domestic Violence about the money needed statewide to increase prevention programs for domestic violence.
Funding for domestic and sexual violence prevention dropped during the pandemic when many victims were forced to stay at home with their abusers.
