Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 11:55:00 Expires: 2022-05-27 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be...

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Becker, Clay, Grant, Otter Tail, Wadena, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, north central, northwestern and west central Minnesota. Target Area: Becker; Clay; Grant; Otter Tail; Wadena; Wilkin The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Clay County in northwestern Minnesota Western Wadena County in central Minnesota Otter Tail County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Grant County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Southern Becker County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Brushvale to near Melby, moving north at 85 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Rothsay around 430 PM CDT. Battle Lake, Lawndale and Clitherall around 435 PM CDT. Ottertail Lake, Amor and Phelps around 440 PM CDT. Richville, Star Lake and Ottertail around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Dent and Big McDonald Lake. This includes Interstate 94 in Minnesota between mile markers 29 and 80. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Tornado Warning issued for Aitkin, Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Aitkin; Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota Northwestern Aitkin County in east central Minnesota Southwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 636 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hill City, or 19 miles south of Grand Rapids, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Jacobson around 650 PM CDT. Swan River and Warba around 655 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Tornado Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Northwestern Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 7 miles southwest of Murdock, or 17 miles northeast of Montevideo, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Brooten and Sauk Centre. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Wind Gust#Central Interior#Villalba Coamo#Orocovis
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Renville, Swift, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and west central Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Renville; Swift; Yellow Medicine The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Yellow Medicine County in west central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Western Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 427 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Watson to 5 miles east of Clarkfield to near Wood Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Maynard around 440 PM CDT. Clara City and Sacred Heart around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Prinsburg, Murdock, Raymond, Kerkhoven and Willmar. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Harper, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Harper; Woodward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL ELLIS...SOUTHEASTERN HARPER AND WEST CENTRAL WOODWARD COUNTIES At 1014 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Fargo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Woodward, Fargo, Fort Supply and Tangier. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sioux County in northwestern Iowa Western Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa Southeastern Lincoln County in southeastern South Dakota Eastern Union County in southeastern South Dakota * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 815 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jefferson, or 12 miles northwest of Sioux City, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Akron around 825 AM CDT. Craig around 835 AM CDT. Hawarden, Ireton and Maurice around 840 AM CDT. Sioux Center and Hudson around 845 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brunsville, Westfield and Chatsworth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be prepared for variable conditions and check the latest road conditions by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS TONIGHT ESPECIALLY WEST OF DENVER .A wet spring storm system will bring snow to much of the northern Colorado mountains tonight into Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to be over the higher foothills and mountains from Boulder county south across Gilpin, Clear Creek and northern Jefferson counties. A band of moderate to heavy snow is expected to be stalled over this area with little movement through the night tonight. The snow is expected to diminish Wednesday morning. The snow level is expected to remain around 7000 feet, with significant accumulations limited to areas above 7500 or 8000 feet. Temperatures will be near or just below freezing at higher elevations, which means bridges could become slick when the rest of the roadways are wet. Road conditions should improve after sunrise Wednesday morning with more sun, warming temperatures, and lighter snow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 7500 feet, with little or no snow at lower elevations. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Snow or slush covered roads will make travel hazardous at times in the higher foothills areas including Interstate 70 west of Evergreen. Bridges and overpasses may also become icy.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BOONE BURT CEDAR COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS TONIGHT ESPECIALLY WEST OF DENVER .A wet spring storm system will bring snow to much of the northern Colorado mountains tonight into Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to be over the higher foothills and mountains from Boulder county south across Gilpin, Clear Creek and northern Jefferson counties. A band of moderate to heavy snow is expected to be stalled over this area with little movement through the night tonight. The snow is expected to diminish Wednesday morning. The snow level is expected to remain around 7000 feet, with significant accumulations limited to areas above 7500 or 8000 feet. Temperatures will be near or just below freezing at higher elevations, which means bridges could become slick when the rest of the roadways are wet. Road conditions should improve after sunrise Wednesday morning with more sun, warming temperatures, and lighter snow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous, especially late this evening and overnight. I-70 east of the Eisenhower Tunnel and US 40 east of Berthoud Pass as well as rural roads in Gilpin and Clear Creek counties are most vulnerable. Slick roads may persist for the Wednesday morning commute.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Severe Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Anoka; Mille Lacs; Sherburne; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENNEPIN...EAST CENTRAL WRIGHT...SOUTHERN MILLE LACS...ANOKA...ISANTI...EASTERN BENTON AND SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Foley to near Zimmerman to near Ramsey, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ham Lake, Cambridge, East Bethel, Isanti, Milaca and Bock. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Martin, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville, Sibley, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, central and southwestern Minnesota. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Brown; Martin; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Sibley County in central Minnesota Southeastern Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Martin County in south central Minnesota Brown County in south central Minnesota Watonwan County in south central Minnesota Southeastern Renville County in central Minnesota Northwestern Nicollet County in south central Minnesota * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 505 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Jeffers to Mountain Lake to near Jackson In Jackson County, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Springfield and Comfrey around 515 PM CDT. Trimont around 520 PM CDT. Sleepy Eye and Morgan around 525 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Butterfield, Franklin, New Ulm, St. James, Fairfax, Lafayette, Winthrop, Hector, Gibbon, Buffalo Lake and Hanska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Clearwater; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Northeastern Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Southeastern Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Central Beltrami County in north central Minnesota Northeastern Mahnomen County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota South central Lake of the Woods County in north central Minnesota Northern Clearwater County in northwestern Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Plummer to White Earth Nation, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near High Landing around 740 AM CDT. Island Lake in Mahnomen County around 745 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Goodridge, Lengby, Fosston, Espelie and Olga. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 11:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 11:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino THE DUST STORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 AM PDT The dust channel which prompted the warning has weakened across the Twentynine Palms area and winds have lessened in the last two hours. Therefore, the dust storm warning will be allowed to expire. Areas of blowing dust will continue to make travel difficult for parts of State Route 62 between Twentynine Palms and Vidal Junction however.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Tornado Warning issued for Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 22:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Comanche; Kiowa; Tillman The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Kiowa County in southwestern Oklahoma North central Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1017 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Indiahoma, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Cache, Indiahoma, southwestern Fort Sill and southwestern Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafayette; Madison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Madison to 9 miles west of Dowling Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 535 pm EDT, damaging winds were reported near Madison with two large trees down. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Greenville, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Secotan, Boyd, Hopewell, Cherry Lake, Hamburg, Lovett, Lake Bird, Ashville, Sirmans and Shady Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Collingsworth, Donley, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Collingsworth; Donley; Wheeler THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 TO EXPIRE AT 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 3 COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS COLLINGSWORTH DONLEY WHEELER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRISCOE, CLARENDON, DOZIER, LELA, LUTIE, SAMNORWOOD, SHAMROCK, TWITTY, WELLINGTON, AND WHEELER.
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Benton, Hennepin, Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and east central Minnesota. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure, such as a basement or small interior room. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Hennepin; Isanti; Mille Lacs; Sherburne; Wright A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HENNEPIN...EAST CENTRAL WRIGHT...SOUTHERN MILLE LACS...ANOKA...ISANTI...EASTERN BENTON AND SHERBURNE COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Foley to near Zimmerman to near Ramsey, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Ham Lake, Cambridge, East Bethel, Isanti, Milaca and Bock. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Tornado Watch issued for Bon Homme, Brookings, Clay, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 10:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bon Homme; Brookings; Clay; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BON HOMME BROOKINGS CLAY HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY TURNER UNION YANKTON
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD

