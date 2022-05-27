Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 20:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS TONIGHT ESPECIALLY WEST OF DENVER .A wet spring storm system will bring snow to much of the northern Colorado mountains tonight into Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to be over the higher foothills and mountains from Boulder county south across Gilpin, Clear Creek and northern Jefferson counties. A band of moderate to heavy snow is expected to be stalled over this area with little movement through the night tonight. The snow is expected to diminish Wednesday morning. The snow level is expected to remain around 7000 feet, with significant accumulations limited to areas above 7500 or 8000 feet. Temperatures will be near or just below freezing at higher elevations, which means bridges could become slick when the rest of the roadways are wet. Road conditions should improve after sunrise Wednesday morning with more sun, warming temperatures, and lighter snow. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous, especially late this evening and overnight. I-70 east of the Eisenhower Tunnel and US 40 east of Berthoud Pass as well as rural roads in Gilpin and Clear Creek counties are most vulnerable. Slick roads may persist for the Wednesday morning commute.

