Centennial Park Rally by LGBTQ+ Supporters Challenged Conventions; Protested School Board Actions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rally held at Centennial Park in Lander on Tuesday afternoon challenged the conventional way of thinking and asked the community of Lander to support the LGTBQI+ community. Following the Lander School Board vote last tuesday the 17th to amend policy AC and remove “actual or percieved” and sexual orientation, gender...

subletteexaminer.com

In discrimination clash, Lander LGBTQ students demand accountability

WYOMING -- A line snaked out the door of the Fremont County School District 1 board meeting room the evening of May 17. With every seat in the room occupied, parents, kids and community members lined the walls, some spilling out into a backroom. Men with “Vietnam Vet” stitched into their baseball caps in gold sat near the front.
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Paving Work East of Shoshoni to Begin June 6th

A Wyoming Department of Transportation paving crew is scheduled to begin its summer work Monday, June 6, on US20/26 east of Shoshoni. About 500 tons of asphalt pavement will be placed on US20/26 (mileposts 91.4 to 91.7), about 9 miles east of Shoshoni. The crew is scheduled to move the...
SHOSHONI, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Memorial Day was a bit Soggy; Smaller Events Held to Honor the Fallen

The Memorial Day Holiday was a wet one yesterday in Riverton with rain falling intermittently throughout the day. Even though the formal Memorial Day Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery was cancelled, group of veterans and several dozen onlookers showed up anyway and a short remembrance was held, including the Pledge of Allegiance, placing of wreaths at Veteran’s Monument, several short remembrance speeches, Taps was played and there was a single rifle shot that boomed out over the cemetery. (See photos at Wyotoday Facebook) Other events were held, rain or shine, at the Wind River Reservation Veteran’s Memorial at Fort Washakie, at Washakie Cemetery and at Sacajawea Cemetery.
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Lander & Shoshoni Students Win at Wyoming History Day

Over 100 students from across Wyoming participated in the in-person return of Wyoming History Day, which took place April 25 at the University of Wyoming. Wyoming History Day, an affiliate of National History Day, is a yearlong educational program that culminates in the national contest every June. Wyoming History Day is administered by UW’s American Heritage Center (AHC) in partnership with the Wyoming State Historical Society.
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Robert “Bob” Schmelzle

Robert “Bob” Schmelzle, 83, of Riverton passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 25, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Robert Kent Schmelzle was born on October 8, 1938 in Utica, NY to Floyd and Leota Schmelzle. He grew up in Utica and graduated school from there.
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

New Hospital Update tonight at CWC

What are the next steps for Riverton’s new hospital now that USDA funding for a majority of the project has been committed? Come find out by joining the Riverton Medical District at their next community meeting, tonight at Central Wyoming College. Special guests will be:. • Clint Seger, MD,...
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

RPD Wearing Pink Memorial Bands on their Badges

The members of the Riverton Police Department will be wearing pink bands around their badges in memory of Chrissy Alley, Riverton Police Officer Logan Alley’s wife who passed away last week. Chrissy is also the daughter of former Riverton Police Officer Sergio Cabada. Please help us in remembering and honoring Chrissy this week.
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Police Chief: Officers can’t afford to live in Lander

On Tuesday the 23rd, the Lander City Council met for a scheduled work session to discuss and debate several items. In a very candid discussion related to salary structure, The Chief of Police, Scott Peters told of the need for an amended salary structure for his department. “The problem is that with our current structure being so much lower than other departments around the state, once we get an officer trained, we risk losing them to another agency because of money. Combine that with the lack of affordable housing in Lander and there is little chance to retain highly qualified officers.” This has, according to the chief, become a real issue as he attempts to attract candidates to fill vacant positions in his department. “We simply can’t compete with other local agencies.” He went on to say that having an officer who needs to reside in Riverton or Hudson does little for the commitment that we want the officer to have for his or her own community here in Lander. We want them to live in the community they serve.
LANDER, WY
svinews.com

Worland woman announces bid for governor

WORLAND (WNE) — Worland Democrat Terry Livingston announced her bid for the state’s highest position on Monday. Livingston told the Northern Wyoming News that she would be filing for governor on the Democratic ticket prior to Friday’s filing deadline. Livingston ran on the Democratic ticket two years...
WORLAND, WY
county17.com

National Museum of Military Vehicles celebrates grand opening Saturday

DUBOIS, Wyo. — The National Museum of Military Vehicles, which features nearly 500 fully restored military vehicles, artillery pieces, naval vessels and aircraft dating from 1897 to present, will have its grand opening Saturday. The museum, which covers 140,000 square feet, opened 8 miles southeast of Dubois in August...
DUBOIS, WY
wrrnetwork.com

National Avg. Fuel Cost $4.60/g; Local price tops out at $4.34/g; Wyoming Rig Count held steady

For the sixth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has rallied, rising 0.9 cents from a week ago to $4.60 per gallon today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 42.8 cents from a month ago and $1.56 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (5/27/22–5/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Lobos battle Razor City Rage over Memorial Day weekend

LANDER – The Senior Babe Ruth team, the Lander Lobos, had quite the weekend this past week as they had multiple games and a signing. After Paxton Rees signed with Hesston College in Kansas his team had a doubleheader against the Razor City Rage from Gillette. Those two games...
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Lander Lobos Paxton Rees signs Letter of Intent to Hesston

LANDER – If you’ve been to a Lander Lobos baseball game this year, or the past few years, you’ve probably heard Paxton Rees’ name called over the loudspeaker at least once. So far this season in their seven games Rees has hit for five RBIs and one home run while also turning around and pitching seven strikeouts in his two games on the mound.
LANDER, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 28 – May 29, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Rain Ending; Rain Totals Reported; Warmer by Thursday

Here’s what to expect this week into the weekend for local weather. Rain ends this afternoon with quiet weather until Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon for northern Wyoming and East of the Divide. Bit will be back to the 70s by Thursday. Sheridan received a whopping...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE

