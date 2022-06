NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J. - After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, Catholic cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark resumed traditional Memorial Day Mass on Monday. Their goal is to help offer solace to families of fallen servicemen and women, CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported. On a sunny day, inside a tent at Holy Cross cemetery, a group of people came together to pray. "It's a day to honor those who died while serving in the armed forces and to recognize and show appreciation for our veterans and active duty members of our military," said Andrew Schafer, executive director of Catholic Cemeteries of the...

NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO