CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man who earlier this month pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old boy now wants to take the case to trial. Ronald Hicks Jr.’s attorney told Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Deborah Turner, at what was set to be a sentencing hearing Tuesday, that Hicks maintains his innocence in the death of Ryan Mounts Jr. and wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO