Emergency repair on I-44 near Eureka; traffic delays expected through Wednesday

EUREKA, Mo. – Drivers heading to downtown St. Louis on Interstate 44 might notice some lengthy delays this weekend due to emergency repairs.

MoDOT has announced crews are working on emergency bridge expansion joint repair as of Friday afternoon. The work is happening on I-44 eastbound at the Meramec River near Eureka. So drivers headed to Cardinals games or any other events downtown may experience delays.

Repairs are expected to stretch beyond Memorial Day weekend. Crews now estimate work will wrap up on Wednesday, June 1.

Until work is complete, only one lane of eastbound I-44 will remain open near Eureka. The two right lanes of eastbound I-44 will be closed.

