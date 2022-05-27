ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Center, OH

Jackson-Milton football standout headed to college level

By Ryan Allison
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mqw1V_0fskgfx100

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton senior Eythan Evans-Petkosek will continue his academic and athletic career at Hiram College. Eythan will join the Terrier’s football program this fall.

Evans-Petkosek was a four-year letter winner and two-way starter at safety and running back for the Blue Jays. He amassed over 1,300 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns during his high school career.

On defense, Evans-Petkosek recorded nearly 150 tackles including 12 sacks and two interceptions during his time at Jackson-Milton.

Hiram is a Division III football program that competes in the North Coast Athletic Conference.

