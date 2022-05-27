Fargo stabbing victim in stable condition

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Authorities in Grand Forks have identified the man who was found dead outside an apartment building there early Sunday. Police say there were no signs of trauma on the body of 27-year-old Daniel Senger, but an investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone who...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re learning more about what lead to multiple gunshots being fired in downtown Fargo over the weekend that left two men injured. 21-year-old Angel Milete is charged in Cass County District Court with two felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and the discharge of a firearm within a city.
FARGO (KFGO) – A close call for a child Monday afternoon. Fargo firefighters and police officers responded to the U32 apartments on 32nd Ave. North where a child had fallen from a fourth-floor window on the east side of the five-story building. Battalion Chief Jason Ness says it appears...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fundraiser will be held to help the victims who were shot at a popular Fargo Mexican restaurant. On May 18th, 21-year-old Lucia Garcia and her son, 7-month-old Dominique, were gunned down at Plaza Azteca by a man her family says she had a relationship with, 24-year-old Malik Gill. He led authorities on a high-speed chase in Clay County, where officials say he crashed and later shot himself.
(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A woman was arrested after a terrorizing call Friday evening in Jamestown. Jamestown Police Report that just after 5 PM on May 27th, they received a report from a man in the Northwest that he and a female friend were arguing and the female produced a handgun, pointing it at the man. The man ran inside his apartment and immediately called police.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is celebrating the career of K9 Fia. On May 31, Fia retired from law enforcement after eight years with the Highway Patrol. Fia’s handler was Trooper Kristjan Helgoe. Trooper Helgoe and Fia were stationed in Fargo. Fia entered the...
A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the two people killed in a crash after a pickup rear-ended a motorcycle. Authorities say 45-year-old Corey Volesky and 40-year-old Amber Krause Volesky, both of Wyndmere, died at the scene. The crash happened on the evening of...
(Ashby, MN)--Three people were reportedly injured on Monday evening when strong winds pushed a semi into a Buick Enclave that was parked on the shoulder on westbound I-94 in Grant County. The incident took place in Pomme de Terre Township west of Ashby. The driver of the Buick Enclave, Summer...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Fargo man was pronounced dead after he crashed his Harley Davidson motorcycle into an Apache AS1210 Crop Sprayer on Highway 31 near Raleigh on Saturday around 6:16 p.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Crop Sprayer, a 41-year-old woman from Raleigh, was traveling south on […]
