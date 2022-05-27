Fargo stabbing victim in stable condition

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fundraiser will be held to help the victims who were shot at a popular Fargo Mexican restaurant. On May 18th, 21-year-old Lucia Garcia and her son, 7-month-old Dominique, were gunned down at Plaza Azteca by a man her family says she had a relationship with, 24-year-old Malik Gill. He led authorities on a high-speed chase in Clay County, where officials say he crashed and later shot himself.

FARGO, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO