How should the Lakers build their roster? ' THE HERD

Nick Wright makes what he calls the most controversial ranking for his Top 50 list: Luka Dončić at No. 20. Despite being in only his fourth NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks, Dončić has already compiled a handful of accolades in his short career, including three-time All Star, two-time All-NBA First Team, and 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year. At 6’7,” 230 pounds, Dončić has the size of a small forward as a point guard. And Nick notes his postseason resume, as short as it may be, is already one of the most impressive of all time.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO