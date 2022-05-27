ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How should the Lakers build their roster? ' THE HERD

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd weighs in on James Worthy's comments...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

Is Darvin Ham a good fit for Lakers? I THE HERD

The Los Angeles Lakers hire Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham as their new head coach. The Lakers are coming off a disappointing year after not making the play-in tournament and will likely keep Russell Westbrook on the roster due to his contract. Colin Cowherd reacts to the hire and what this means for the Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Would a Warriors title damage Kevin Durant's legacy?

Entering this season, the Golden State Warriors had won three championships in a seven-year stretch — two with Kevin Durant, one without him. Now, they're looking to make it four in eight years. And if they win this season's title without Durant, his name will undoubtedly still be in the conversation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Will Darvin Ham make Russell Westbrook-Lakers work? I UNDISPUTED

The reports keep coming in on Russell Westbrook’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers. The latest this week is that LA plans on keeping Westbrook because of the extra assets it’ would take to trade him. It will fall on reported new coach Darvin Ham to make Russ work with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Ham would be able to make this work or not.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

After painful rebuild, Tigers still stuck in neutral

After an encouraging second half in 2021, the Detroit Tigers were significant spenders last offseason for the first time in a while. It hasn't yet worked out like they hoped. Javier Báez (six years, $140 million) is hitting .194. Eduardo Rodriguez (five years, $77 million) has one win in eight starts with a 4.38 ERA.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Cowboys rookie OL Tyler Smith draw comparison to Larry Allen

Dallas Cowboys rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith is already turning heads with his new team — and drawing comparisons to one of the best guards in NFL history. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he sees some similarities between Smith — the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Tulsa — and NFL legend Larry Allen, one of the physically strongest players to ever grace the field.
TULSA, OK
FOX Sports

LeBron approves of Lakers' Darvin Ham hire — but what next? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

After the Los Angeles end their head coaching search, bringing on the former assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks Darvin Ham, Nick Wright explores what else the Lakers need to accomplish in order to return to championship caliber. There's still the problem of Russell Westbrook, and deciding whether they should move on from him, or risk another year. Plus, Nick lays out where else the Lakers need to improve besides head coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Luka Dončić I No. 20 I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

Nick Wright makes what he calls the most controversial ranking for his Top 50 list: Luka Dončić at No. 20. Despite being in only his fourth NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks, Dončić has already compiled a handful of accolades in his short career, including three-time All Star, two-time All-NBA First Team, and 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year. At 6’7,” 230 pounds, Dončić has the size of a small forward as a point guard. And Nick notes his postseason resume, as short as it may be, is already one of the most impressive of all time.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Odds: How to bet NBA Finals, lines, pick

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will battle in the NBA Finals for pro basketball's ultimate trophy. The NBA Finals will begin Thursday night in San Francisco. For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds to expert analysis and the day's most-bet games, check out the NBA section on FOX Bet, the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Why Celtics, not Warriors, are under more pressure in NBA Finals I THE HERD

The NBA Finals are set between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Who is under more pressure this year? After their win over the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum said that trade rumors of splitting up Jaylen Brown and himself quote: 'fueled them.' Colin Cowherd shares his Finals prediction and explains why Boston is under more pressure.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Pirates play the Dodgers with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-27, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-15, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-4, 2.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

The Boston Celtics lack an identity, but will it matter?

The Boston Celtics can’t quite seem to work out who they are, even with only two teams left in contention for the NBA title and Beantown daring to dream of the elusive "Banner 18." They are an elite defensive team of devastating efficacy, yet somehow also prone to being...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Why Miami was more impressive than Boston despite Game 7 loss I THE HERD

Despite a poor shooting night in Miami, the Heat hung on until the last minute and lost by four to the Boston Celtics. Jimmy Butler scored 35 points but took a questionable late three-pointer in the final minutes as an effort to take the lead. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 50 points, but Colin Cowherd explains why he was more impressed with Miami than Boston despite the Celtics advancing to the Finals.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Colin's solution to decreasing blowouts in the NBA I THE HERD

The NBA Playoffs has notably more blowouts this season than previous ones with the rise of analytics favoring the three-point shot and game plan. During the 2021-2022 season, teams have averaged 35.6 three-pointers a game, nearly double from a decade ago in 2011-2012, where the average was at 20 threes. Colin Cowherd shares his solution to decreasing the amount of blowouts in favor of more defense against three-pointers.
NBA
FOX Sports

Did Jimmy Butler's missed 3-pointer cost Miami the ECF? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright isn't mad at Jimmy Butler's decision to take the go-ahead three late in Game 7, even if that shot could have taken the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals. Watch as Nick breaks down why Butler made the right decision pulling up for the three in their Eastern Conference Championship loss to the Boston Celtics.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

USFL Week 7: Stars-Gamblers top plays

After an action-packed weekend, Week 7 of the USFL season concludes Sunday with a matchup between the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) and the Houston Gamblers (1-5). The Gamblers are in the midst of a losing streak and are no stranger to heartbreak, dropping their last two games on the final play of the game.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Bolden, Scarbrough and a pair of linemen shine in Stallions' win

What looked like a potential blowout on paper instead turned into a brawl Sunday, with the Birmingham Stallions barely having the horses to overcome a plucky effort from the Pittsburgh Maulers, eventually winning 26-16 to keep the USFL's only undefeated season intact. Skip Holtz’s Stallions entered the game 6-0 and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

