WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lima was one of several communities at risk of losing its status as a metropolitan area last year, which put the city at risk of losing reimbursement funding for a variety of programs related to Medicare, housing and transportation. That proposed change was canceled, and on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed legislation aimed at providing transparency and a more in-depth analysis of the impact of such designation changes in the future.

LIMA, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO