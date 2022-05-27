OCEAN COUNTY: TORNADO WARNINGS!!

At 4:16 pm on May 30, 2020, the Island Heights Police Department received a call for a boater in distress. Patrolman Zappola and Patrolman Sinnott responded to the area of Wannamaker Complex where they could view a green and yellow jet ski about 100 yards taking on water. Upon further investigation, a male was spotted approximately 30 feet away from the vessel floating in the water shouting for help. Our Officers started Ocean County Sheriff 911 marine unit to assist immediately, while keeping eyes on the vessel and the male at all times. A male later identified as Matthew Prepis, borrowed a kayak from 22 Ensor Place and was able to rescue the male in distress while battling high seas. At this time, the Island Heights Volunteer Fire Co. 1 arrived on there boat to assist and was able to bring the jet ski ashore. The male was checked out by the Toms River First Aid Squad and released with no injures.

ISLAND HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO