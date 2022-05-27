ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Where is it safe to swim this Memorial Day weekend?

By Jay Petrequin
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpxRD_0fskf3eZ00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last weekend, temperatures hit the high 80s and touched 90, before spending the next week in the 60s and low 70s. Memorial Day Monday is forecast at a high of 88 , and back up to 90 the next day.

With numbers like those, it can be tempting to take a dip. But is the water warm enough to be safe?

According to the World Health Organization , water is at its ideal comfort level for swimmers when between 78.8 and 86 degrees Fahrenheit (26-30 Celcius). As of Friday, the region’s mish-mash of hot and cold days left the waters of Lake George at 54 degrees Fahrenheit, as measured at Warner Bay – far from ideal.

Sudden and intense changes in temperature – whether from land to water or from water to deeper, colder water – can result in hypothermia. As laid out by the American Red Cross, signs of hypothermia can include shivering, numbness, glassy eyes, physical weakness, impaired judgment, and loss of consciousness. Children and older adults are considered especially vulnerable to hypothermia.

Where to find your closest farmers’ market

If a person is showing signs of hypothermia, it’s important to understand that the sudden shock in the change of temperature is the key cause. Warming the person up should be done slowly and carefully. Steps to take in cases of probable hypothermia, as provided by the American Red Cross, include:

  • Calling 911
  • Moving the person to a warm place
  • Monitor breathing, giving rescue breathing or CPR if needed
  • Removing any wet clothing and drying the person
  • Warm them slowly with blankets or dry clothing, hot water bottles or chemical hot packs

Warming a person too quickly while they are recovering from hypothermia can trigger heart arrhythmias. A hypothermia victim should be warmed from the trunk and abdomen first.

School staff square off for the best BBQ in Hartford

Pool safety

If you are waiting for Lake George to warm up, a pool may be a great alternative. Memorial Day Weekend is prime opening weekend for many pools in the region , and the Red Cross has recommendations for swimming safety there, as well. Drowning accounts for more deaths among children between the ages of 1 and 4 than any other cause, except for birth defects.

Pool and beach visitors are advised to stick to swimming in lifeguarded areas. In an area where a trained lifeguard isn’t present, someone in a group can be designated as a “water watcher,” whose job it is to keep a close eye on everyone in the water.

Is it safe to take firewood on a camping trip?

Another piece of advice is to always be equipped with a life jacket. Life jackets can be crucial to staying safe if you fall out of a boat, or are swimming somewhere beyond your skill level.

Finally, the Red Cross advises anyone headed to the water to remember that drownings often happen quickly and silently. A person drowning will last around 20 to 60 seconds before submerging below the water. When rescuing a drowning person, the best course of action is to throw a floating object to them, rather than enter the water after them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

Related
Eyewitness News

Several state parks close after being filled to capacity

(WFSB) - A number of state parks closed to new visitors on Monday after their parking lots filled to capacity. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted a list to its Twitter feed. The list, as of 3:30 p.m. on Memorial Day, included:. Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury.
GRISWOLD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake George, NY
Sports
City
Lake George, NY
NBC Connecticut

Bear Grabs Chocolate Milk Out of Fridge in Farmington Garage

A bear started off Memorial Day with a treat of chocolate milk, grabbing it right out of the refrigerator in the garage of a Farmington home. John Kelly, of Farmington, said he was going into his garage Monday morning to get his bike and head to a Memorial Day parade and saw the bear inside.
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

RAW VIDEO: Bristol's Memorial Day parade

Crews continue to search for a missing swimmer in Candlewood Lake. Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect 'golden sunshine' with temperatures near 90 degrees or slightly above. Here is his Monday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Monday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Bear Sighted In Middletown (DEVELOPING)

A bear has been sighted in Middletown, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The sightings were reported near Middletown-Lincroft Road and Green Meadows Boulevard, initial reports said. Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said, "We are getting some reports but I don’t believe that anything has been confirmed or that...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Memorial Day Weekend#Temperature#Warner Bay#The American Red Cross
Journal Inquirer

Esporta Fitness in South Windsor to close

SOUTH WINDSOR — Evergreen Walk’s Esporta Fitness, recently rebranded from LA Fitness, will shut its doors at the end of June. WHEN: The Esporta Fitness at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor is scheduled to close by the end of June. The company did not provide a specific reason for the closure.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Memorial Day observance in Palmer

The residents of Palmer gathered Monday at the flag draped veterans monument at Converse Middle School to honor the memory of service members who went off to war and never returned home.
PALMER, MA
NBC Connecticut

Saturday Afternoon Storms Force Closures and Power Outages

Showers and storms Saturday afternoon packed a punch for the few hours they were moving through Connecticut. Eversource is reporting over 2,000 outages as of 4:35 p.m. with a bulk of them in Danbury and Westport. The following are the Westport roads affected by this afternoon’s storm. 220 S....
WESTPORT, CT
WWLP

Next total solar eclipse will pass through Upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – The next total solar eclipse isn’t coming for almost two years, but its extremely narrow path of totality will pass right through Western New York. Here’s how to watch it: What is a solar eclipse? A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and casts […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy