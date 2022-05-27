Republican Lt. Governor race in Georgia finally conceeded
GEORGIA (WDEF) – Candidate Butch Miller has conceded the race for the Republican nomination for Lt. Governor of Georgia. ‘I don’t know what God’s plan is...www.wdef.com
If he performs in a conservative manner-unlike RINO Kemp,-He may position himself as our next GOP Governor.
