Sussex County, NJ

Sussex County Native, Devoted Father Dies In Car Crash At 29

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of Anthony Joel Medina, a Sussex County native and devoted father who died in a car crash at the age of 29. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of a Sussex County native and devoted father who died in a car crash at the age of 29.

Anthony Joel Medina died on Saturday, May 14, his obituary says.

Born in Morristown, Anthony graduated from Newton High School in 2010 and had lived in Green Township for most of his life, according to his memorial.

Anthony was a skilled athlete, especially in football, wrestling, and softball. He went on to attend William Paterson University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, his obituary says.

Anthony most recently worked at ADT in Florham Park as a 401K transaction coordinator.

Meanwhile, nearly $13,100 had been raised on GoFundMe for Anthony’s funeral expenses as of Friday, May 27.

“The tragic and unexpected passing of any family member can be extremely difficult and the financial burden is often overlooked,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Sarah Young.

“This gofundme is to help the Medina family offset the cost of any funeral expenses and ease the stress that comes along with this extremely challenging time.“

Anthony leaves behind his loving parents, Joel and Nolvia (nee Pineda) Medina; his son, Jax; his sisters, Cristina, Claudia, Erika, and Nicole Medina; as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Anthony was remembered not only as a devoted father but as a loving soul who brought endless joy to anyone and everyone surrounding him.

Anthony’s funeral was held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Andover on Friday, May 20.

“Anthony was a quiet and encouraging man with an incredible sense of humor as well as an ability to light up a room with his warm and friendly personality,” reads his obituary.

IN THIS ARTICLE
