ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courtland, MN

Two Drivers Injured In Highway 68 Crash Near Courtland

myklgr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo drivers were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Courtland Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says an eastbound...

www.myklgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
kduz.com

Motorcycle Rider Seriously Injured in Carver County Crash

A Brooklyn Park man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Carver County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says 56-year-old Kevin Ruddy was taken to HCMC for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ruddy was traveling westbound on Highway 212 at County Road 4 near Chaska when the...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle crash sends one person to hospital in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED CO., Minn - A crash on Interstate 90 this Memorial Day sends one person to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the injured person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist crashed on Highway 63 at the I-90 West exit.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Montevideo man injured in collision with semi truck Sunday morning

A Montevideo man was injured Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with a semi-truck west of Montevideo. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 11:18 a.m. on May 29, Maurice Odell Erickson, age 84 was traveling westbound on Highway 212. Near the intersection with 445th Ave., Erickson’s Mercury Grand Marquis collided with a Kenworth semi-truck partially blocking the westbound lane, and driven by Joseph Sinayigaye Banerzerwe, age 30, of Odessa, Texas.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Kasota, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Courtland, MN
kduz.com

Woman From Buffalo Dies in Stearns County Crash

A woman from Buffalo died after a one-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Friday. The State Patrol says 55-year-old Cheryl Stauffer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she died. Stauffer was traveling northbound on Highway 15 at County Road 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The crash...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

State Patrol: Driver ran stop sign in deadly western Minnesota crash

A deadly crash Saturday in western Minnesota was caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to new information posted by the Minnesota State Patrol. According to the crash report, a 57-year-old Minneapolis man was driving a Honda Element northbound on County Road 21 in Big Stone County when he "failed to stop at the stop sign for Highway 12" and struck a Lincoln MKX that was westbound on Highway 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-Year-Old Girl On Bike Hit By Car At Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail

VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl riding a bicycle was hit by a car while crossing the road at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail on Sunday afternoon. According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, an 87-year-old man was driving south on Rolling Acres Road when he hit the girl at the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail crossing. The crosswalk had pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and the lights were active at the time, officials say. Southbound traffic had stopped. The girl was taken to Children’s Hospital by an ambulance and is in stable condition.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#New Ulm Medical Center
KIMT

Medical incident leads to fatal crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A vehicle that crashed into a power pole Tuesday morning was the result of a medical incident, police said. Authorities and Rochester Public Utilities responded to the 1000 block of 3rd Ave. SE. just after 9 a.m. after a one-vehicle crash. Rochester police say the male driver...
ROCHESTER, MN
wxpr.org

Falling tree kills two campers in Price County

The Price County Sheriff's Department reports two Minnesota campers have died after a tree fell on them at a campsite Sunday evening. According to a press release, the two - only identified as a 39-year-old man and 45-year-old woman from White Bear Township, MN, were seated at a picnic table when they were struck by the tree.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
740thefan.com

Man killed, two injured in west-central Minnesota crash

ORTONVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – An Ortonville man died over the weekend in a two-car collision in Big Stone County. The state patrol says 73-year-old Darryl Klapel was killed in the crash at the junction of US Hwy. 12 and a county road. A passenger in Klapel’s car, 71-year-old Ladonna...
ORTONVILLE, MN
fox9.com

70-year-old driver killed in Isanti crash

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - A wreck along Highway 65 in Isanti, Minnesota left a 70-year-old man dead on Sunday. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the driver was in a Buick trying to cross at Towns Edge Road when it collided with an Audi driven by a 20-year-old man. The...
ISANTI, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fun 104.3

Two Holiday Weekend Fatal Traffic Wrecks Reported So Far in MN

Ortonville, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting two fatal traffic crashes so far during the Memorial Day weekend. The first one happened around 5:00 pm Saturday in rural Big Stone County. The State Patrol says two smaller SUVs were involved and one of the drivers died at the scene. He was identified as 73-year-old Darryl Klapel of Ortonville. His 71-year-old wife Ladonna was a passenger and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The other driver was identified as 57-year-old Gregory Lecker of Minneapolis. He was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
ORTONVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cambridge Man, 70, Killed In Isanti Crash, State Patrol Says

ISANTI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 70-year-old Cambridge man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Isanti. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 65 at Towns Edge Road. An eastbound Buick Enclave was trying to cross the highway when it was T-boned by a southbound Audi S5. The Enclave then rolled and struck the median. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old Isanti man, was hurt, and is expected to survive. They were the only two involved in the crash. The state patrol is still investigating.
ISANTI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Traffic Complaint Leads To Chase, Crash In Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A driving complaint in the west metro turned into a chase Sunday night, and ended in a crash more than a dozen miles away. As of Monday morning, the suspect is still missing. Someone called in the driver in Orono just before 10 p.m. When officers tracked them down, the person sped off, eventually crashing into another car on Bass Lake Road in Maple Grove. Nobody was seriously hurt. (credit: CBS) After the crash, the suspect driver ran off, ditching the car. They managed to avoid police, despite searches by several different agencies on the ground, K-9 units and helicopters. It’s not clear why the driver took off in the first place, and police are still working to identify and find them.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up,...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Businessman Fatally Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester area businessman has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash. An obituary posted by the Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson says 67-year-old Joel Bigelow died Friday after the Rochester man was injured in a crash near the town of Wasioja. Dodge County authorities have yet to release any information about the incident.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Chaska Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 56-year-old man from Brooklyn Park lost traction on Highway 212 at County Road 40 around 1:45 p.m. He was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. He was hospitalized at Hennepin Healthcare.
CHASKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in Morristown, arrest made

A man was found dead inside a Morristown home early Tuesday morning. Another man was also arrested in connection with the incident. The Rice County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on the 100 block of 2nd Street Southeast, on a report of a "disturbance" around 12:41 a.m.
MORRISTOWN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy