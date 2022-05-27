ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen who threatened to shoot up Boulder middle school remains detained

By Serena Ung
 4 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A teenager that was arrested earlier this week in Boulder for alleged threats of violence against Casey Middle School appeared in a Boulder courthouse this morning.

The teen who has been behind bars in a juvenile detention facility appeared before a judge with his parents and attorney. His attorney requested that the juvenile be released to his family stating that he’s only 14 years old and 90 pounds and that the detention center is terrifying.

Teenager arrested in Boulder school shooting threats

The attorney for the teenager also claimed the boy had no access to guns and that his threat was not an actual threat. The boy’s father acknowledged he had two guns at home but they were kept in a safe.

The judge denied the request to release the teenager due to the strong safety concern for the community in light of the Texas school shooting massacre that happened this week.

The teen is currently detained without bond and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before appearing in a courtroom on Tuesday.

The teen is facing a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor count of interference of staff or students of educational institutions.

Comments / 8

just sayin!
3d ago

Maybe he's only 14 but there needs to be consequences for his actions NOW. The saying goes if you can't do the time, don't do the crime.Letting him go is a big mistake.

#School Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Casey Middle School
