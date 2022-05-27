Teen who threatened to shoot up Boulder middle school remains detained

BOULDER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A teenager that was arrested earlier this week in Boulder for alleged threats of violence against Casey Middle School appeared in a Boulder courthouse this morning.

The teen who has been behind bars in a juvenile detention facility appeared before a judge with his parents and attorney. His attorney requested that the juvenile be released to his family stating that he’s only 14 years old and 90 pounds and that the detention center is terrifying.

The attorney for the teenager also claimed the boy had no access to guns and that his threat was not an actual threat. The boy’s father acknowledged he had two guns at home but they were kept in a safe.

The judge denied the request to release the teenager due to the strong safety concern for the community in light of the Texas school shooting massacre that happened this week.

The teen is currently detained without bond and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before appearing in a courtroom on Tuesday.

The teen is facing a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor count of interference of staff or students of educational institutions.

