Riviera Beach, FL

Officer fired in Riviera Beach's 'go dead' case reinstated

By WPTV - Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Riviera Beach officers were fired last year after they turned off their body cameras in a so-called "go dead" incident. However, a Riviera Beach sergeant is now back on the job, patrolling the streets of the city after an arbitrator ruled in his favor. Sgt. Brian Jackson's troubles...

Riviera Beach, FL
