Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s deputies have determined that a report of a subject with a gun at St. Joseph’s High School was unfounded. At approximately 9:53 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to St. Joseph’s High School to investigate a relayed report of a subject with a weapon on campus. When deputies arrived, the campus had already been placed on lockdown. Deputies requested that Righetti High School also be placed on lockdown while they investigated the report.

