SEFFNER — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received some national attention last month to highlight the heroism displayed by two deputies. Deputy Kevin Reich and Deputy Alexander Maldonado, both HCSO employees since March 2020, broke through a window to pull a child from a burning Seffner home on the night of May 19. According to reports, the deputies were the first to respond to the fire at 10:48 p.m. at 9937 Joe Ebert Road, located north-northeast of the I-4/I-75 interchange. The deputies reported that the home was engulfed in flames upon their arrival and that its occupants and neighbors were standing in the yard yelling that a child was still inside.

SEFFNER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO