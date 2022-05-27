Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Union; Western Union STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND RICHMOND COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1057 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Plainfield, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Plainfield, Linden, Huguenot, Tottenville, Clark, Westfield, Rahway, Scotch Plains, Berkeley Heights, Fanwood, Garwood, Heartland Village and Greenridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

UNION COUNTY, NJ ・ 35 MINUTES AGO