Students safely return to classrooms after reported threat brings Marion County School into Code Orange

RACHEL, W.Va. — Students have safely returned to their classrooms after a reported threat brings a Marion County school into Code Orange.

According to the Marion County Schools’ WV Facebook page, around noon on Friday, students of North Marion High School and the Marion County Technical Center were evacuated under “Code Orange” due to a “report of a threat.”

Law enforcement with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Marion County Board of Education, performed an investigation into the incident which resulted in the school returning to a “Code Green.”

Officials with the Board of Education stated that no one was injured during the investigation.

