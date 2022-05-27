ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Students safely return to classrooms after reported threat brings Marion County School into Code Orange

By Christopher Dowell
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZsRY_0fskbVBG00

RACHEL, W.Va. — Students have safely returned to their classrooms after a reported threat brings a Marion County school into Code Orange.

According to the Marion County Schools’ WV Facebook page, around noon on Friday, students of North Marion High School and the Marion County Technical Center were evacuated under “Code Orange” due to a “report of a threat.”

Timeline: Fairmont I-79 shootout and manhunt

Law enforcement with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, according to the Marion County Board of Education, performed an investigation into the incident which resulted in the school returning to a “Code Green.”

Officials with the Board of Education stated that no one was injured during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Marion County losing funding due to Charter Schools

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local schools are going to be seeing some red in their budgets this fall. Administrators tell us it’s due to students opting for new charter schools. The Marion County Schools are about to lose a lot of money. The district is set to lose 32...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Hanshaw says EMT staff concerns similar in counties large and small

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw believes changes in training for first responders could help staffing issues across the state. State lawmakers heard more testimony at last week’s interim committee meetings about the difficult times some EMS organizations are going through. Hanshaw said Clay County,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Funding available to help families with internet access

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools announced the district has been awarded special funding to help families struggling with internet access. The district says The American Recovery Act of 2021 is providing funding to schools to help cover the cost of internet services for students who have inadequate or no off-campus internet acccess.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
Marion County, WV
Government
Marion County, WV
Education
Marion County, WV
Sports
City
Rachel, WV
wvpublic.org

Investment Expected To Improve Cell Service In Morgantown And Clarksburg

An investment in a Fayette County business is expected to speed up cell service connections in two northern West Virginia towns. Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), a non-profit that offers funding and mentoring to start up businesses in West Virginia, is investing $100,000 in Oak Hill based Cox Telecom. The company’s owner, Dan Cox, said in a phone call that the money will be used to “solidify crews currently doing work” to install antennas and upgrade electrical cabinets.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces two new WV GameChanger schools

WHEELING & BLACKSVILLE, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice joined local and state education leaders, along with several other officials, for a pair of events announcing Wheeling Park High School and Clay-Battelle Middle/High School as the latest additions to the student-powered WV GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Education Program. “Whether we like it or not, we all know how drugs cannibalize our state and our people. It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, drugs touch all of us in some way or another – even our kids” Gov. Justice said. “We have an obligation to give our...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Mobile lung cancer screening unit visiting 3 WVa counties

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — A mobile lung cancer screening unit that offers service to West Virginia counties without easy access to screenings will be visiting three counties next week. The unit known as LUCAS will visit Preston, Taylor and Marion counties. The unit is operated by WVU Medicine–WVU Hospitals...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Code Orange#Marion County School#North Marion High School#The Board Of Education
The Recorddelta

Upshur offers rich history: West Virginia Strawberry Festival

UPSHUR COUNTY — This series of regular articles explores aspects of Upshur County’s history, culture or people honored by the West Virginia Highway Historical Marker Program. The state register lists 20 of these iconic white plaques in Upshur County and each article will present as much information on the subject as can be found. With the return of Upshur County’s famous celebration, the eighth installment discusses Buckhannon’s perennial celebration, the West Virginia Strawberry Festival.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Harrison County 911 Center, there were no injuries in this incident as nobody was struck by gunfire. Police are responding to reports of shots being fired in Clarksburg. Officers responded to a home of Coplin Ave. around 10:30 Tuesday morning. Several officers are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. The Mobile Food Pantry will make visits to several West Virginia counties over the next week, and will operate from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The upcoming week’s schedule for...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Suspect in Clarksburg councilman’s shooting receives maximum sentence

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Delaware man who shot Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregot and kidnapped Malfregot’s wife and mother-in-law will spend decades behind bars. Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell sentenced Antonio Dejesus to 3-5 years for the unlawful assault of Malfregot, 30 years each for the kidnapping for Malfregot’s wife and mother-in-law and 10 years for use or presentation of a firearm during commission of the kidnappings and unlawful assault.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

COVID prompts quarantine of one unit of Belmont County Jail

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) At least one dorm unit of the Belmont County Jail is under quarantine due to COVID. Sheriff Dave Lucas is not calling it an outbreak. He says inmates come in every day on new arrests, and others are released every day on bond. And there is the occasional positive test result. […]
WBOY 12 News

Man arrested for hitting another man with garden hoe

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has been charged after he allegedly smacked another man with a garden hoe. According to a criminal complaint, a deputy with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in Upshur County where McKinley Riffle, 27 of Rock Cave, had his a victim with a garden […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Local governments push back on power company rate increase proposal

More West Virginia communities are protesting a $297 million rate increase request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. Officials in Mingo, Mercer and Kanawha counties, along with city officials in Princeton, have told the Public Service Commission they oppose the rate increase request. “On behalf of the citizens of Mingo...
PRINCETON, WV
WDTV

Wetzel County teacher resigns amid investigation

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A teacher in Wetzel County has resigned in the midst of an investigation of alleged inappropriate conduct with a student. Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells told 5 News the Board of Education held a special session on Wednesday to approve the resignation of Drew Schmalz, a now-former English teacher at Magnolia High School.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy