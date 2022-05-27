Lincoln Public Schools 2022 Graduations underway this weekend

One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday, May 25 drawing is holding a ticket worth $120,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $120,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Casey’s General Store #1817, 607 S 11th St, in Nebraska City. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 01, 02, 03, 19, 28. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery. com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
