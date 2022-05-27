Lincoln Public Schools 2022 Graduations underway this weekend

MINDEN — After spending 18 years performing music for children, Curt Bright sometimes gets recognized on the streets of his home town in Lincoln. “Sometimes their moms will recognize me at Target,” Bright said. “The moms will say, ‘Hey, there’s a String Bean,’ and the kids will look at me like, ‘That’s not right. He’s supposed to be wearing a silly shirt and jumping around with a guitar. He’s not supposed to be in the frozen food section.’”

MINDEN, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO