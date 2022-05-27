ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Police officers receive Lifesaving Awards

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiEt1_0fskZ6RK00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Champaign Police Officers recently received the Lifesaving Awards for acting quickly and decisively to save the lives of three people.

On December 2, 2021, Officer Jeff Thomas responded to an unknown problem on Armory Avenue. According to the officer, two people had been electrocuted by a high voltage of power line while trying to maneuver a steel ladder. The officer said he immediately performed CPR on one of the patients and continued to do so until medical personnel arrived. Thanks to the officer’s quick actions, both patients made full recoveries.

On December 17, 2021, Officers Anderson Agudelo, Jr. and Jordan Wooten responded to a shooting with injuries on Springfield Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers learned one person had been shot in both legs and was bleeding profusely. The officers performed lifesaving efforts and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Thanks to them, the individual survived a potentially life-threatening event.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqLih_0fskZ6RK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qv67b_0fskZ6RK00
Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Police Department. Left: Officer Jeff Thomas, Right: Officers Anderson Agudelo, Jr. and Jordan Wooten.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Decatur Police seeking information on shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police need your help in solving this week’s crime of the week. On May 24, at around 1:50 a.m., police were dispatched to an area on North Dennis Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. The investigation […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking information on shooting suspects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a shooting. On May 11, at around 8:40 p.m., Champaign Police responded to a shooting at the Mach 1 Food Stop on Bloomington Road. Officers arrived and found evidence of a shooting, including surveillance footage from the business, which captured four people exchanging gunfire.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Teen injured in ‘accidental’ shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 14-year-old in Decatur was injured in what police are describing as “accidental shooting” Sunday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Pine and Elm Street at around 3:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a 14-year-old had gunshot wounds. He was then successfully […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man mowing grass killed by semi-truck

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 74-year-old man from Sherman died on Tuesday after he was hit by a semi-truck while mowing grass along Illinois Route 124. State Troopers said their preliminary investigation indicated that at approximately 1:39 p.m., the man was trying to cross Route 124 on his mower near Butler Road when he […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Law Enforcement#Lifesaving Awards#Wcia#Cpr#Facebook#Nexstar Media Inc
WAND TV

Human remains found at scene of Champaign fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said crews discovered human remains in a structure heavily damaged by fire in Champaign. There was an occupant unaccounted for after the fire happened on the early morning of Thursday, May 26, at 4309 Stonebridge Court. Only limited searches could be performed during the initial...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police still searching for missing person in Champaign fire

EDITOR’S NOTE: The article has been updated to reflect the correct location of the fire. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A two-story brick house in southwest Champaign has been torn down after an overnight fire last week. That was the only way investigators could search the remains for a man who is still unaccounted for. We […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man killed in McLean County crash

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in McLean County. The crash happened at approximately 8:42 a.m. on U.S. Route 51 near County Road 400 North. State Troopers said that a tractor crashed into a semi-truck trailer and overturned into a roadside ditch. The driver of the […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman shot in parking lot

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Police are investigating how a woman was shot last night in Decatur. Officers were called a little after 6 p.m. to the 2400 block of Country Trail for a report of shots fired and at least one victim. A crime scene was found in the...
DECATUR, IL
The Exponent

4 arrested in alleged Aldi's counterfeiting attempt

Four Illinois people were arrested Sunday on charges related to counterfeiting at the West Lafayette Aldi's Supermarket. About 5:39 p.m. Sunday, West Lafayette police responded to a report that a woman was attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s, 210 Sagamore Parkway W., according to a news release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WCIA

Pana Police looking for porch pirate duo

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of porch pirates who stole a pair or bicycles Saturday night. Officers responded to a report of a theft on Sunday morning and learned a blue and pink Huffy mountain bikes were stolen from a porch on South Chestnut Street. The suspects were recorded on the home’s Ring surveillance cameras, video of which has been posted to Facebook.
PANA, IL
WAND TV

Police: 1 shot in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One person was hurt in a Monday shooting, police said. Decatur police told WAND News they received a call at about 6:09 p.m. Monday about shots being fired in the 2400 block of Country Trail. A gunshot victim then arrived at a local hospital. The severity...
DECATUR, IL
wjbc.com

Bloomington man facing drug charges for allegedly selling meth

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man faces multiple drug charges after allegedly setting up a drug deal with an undercover cop. Late last week, an undercover Bloomington Police Department Vice Unit detective reached out on the whisper social media app to purchase meth. An undercover detective allegedly connected with Kerry...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Urbana road closing for death investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Cunningham Road in Urbana will close on Tuesday to allow for the continued investigation of a deadly crash that happened there last week. The portion of Cunningham between University Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive will be closed between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Last Wednesday, 50-year-old pedestrian Christopher Bowen was […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

ISP: 1 hurt, 1 killed in traffic crash on I-57

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 troopers were dispatched to I-57 southbound at milepost 213.5, just north of Tuscola, at around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of a traffic crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation indicates that a driver of a 2014 White Ford Escape was traveling […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal Coles County crash kills 2, injures 2 others

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A two-vehicle crash Sunday has resulted in the death of two Coles County residents and the injury of two others. The crash occurred on May 29th at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 500 East and 1200 North. According to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Woman displaced by mobile home fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman in Urbana is without a place to stay after a mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon. The mobile home is located on Ivanhoe Drive north of Bowfield Road. A Lieutenant with the Carroll Fire Department said the kitchen was destroyed and the home suffered heavy smoke damage. The cause […]
URBANA, IL
hoiabc.com

One hospitalized after accident in East Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person has life-threatening injuries after an accident in East Peoria Monday night. In a statement, Police say it happened around 10 PM in the 2400 block of East Washington Street. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the...
EAST PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Man charged after crashing into Long John Silver’s in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been charged with multiple offenses following a car crash involving the Long John Silver’s location on Wabash Avenue. The crash occurred at approximately 11:14 a.m. Sunday according to the Terre Haute Police Department crash report. Police say that Nathan Shelton, 27, was driving a Chevrolet […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
hoiabc.com

Creve Coeur Police Department names new chief

CREVE COEUR (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Creve Coeur Police Department will have a new chief running the show starting this week. According to a Facebook post Sunday, Justin Egan was sworn in during a board meeting on May 25. Egan started his career with CCPD, where was promoted...
CREVE COEUR, IL
WCIA

WCIA

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy