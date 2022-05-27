Police officers receive Lifesaving Awards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Three Champaign Police Officers recently received the Lifesaving Awards for acting quickly and decisively to save the lives of three people.

On December 2, 2021, Officer Jeff Thomas responded to an unknown problem on Armory Avenue. According to the officer, two people had been electrocuted by a high voltage of power line while trying to maneuver a steel ladder. The officer said he immediately performed CPR on one of the patients and continued to do so until medical personnel arrived. Thanks to the officer’s quick actions, both patients made full recoveries.

On December 17, 2021, Officers Anderson Agudelo, Jr. and Jordan Wooten responded to a shooting with injuries on Springfield Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers learned one person had been shot in both legs and was bleeding profusely. The officers performed lifesaving efforts and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Thanks to them, the individual survived a potentially life-threatening event.



Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Champaign Police Department. Left: Officer Jeff Thomas, Right: Officers Anderson Agudelo, Jr. and Jordan Wooten.

