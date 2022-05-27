ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Paul Roy ‘Bubba’ Puckett, Knoxville

By News Department
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Paul Roy ‘Bubba’ Puckett, age 67, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday. May 25, 2022, at his home in Harriman. He was a member of Mt Pisgah Baptist. Church. Paul loved working on old cars and...

Jane Rose Humphreys McClure, Kingston

Jane Rose Humphreys McClure, age 82, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, May 28, 2022. She was born May 4, 1940, in Roane County. Jane loved going to church and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where she had taught in the church nursery for 8 years and also served as custodian for 14 years. She was a dedicated pastor’s wife who supported her husband wholeheartedly during his years of pastoring. She especially loved cooking & spending time with her children & grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Rev. James Carl McClure, Jr.; daughter, Pam McClure; grandchildren; Andrew James McClure; Baby McClure; parents, Henry & Ruth Plemons Humphreys.
KINGSTON, TN
Austin Eugene “Gene” Lawson, Kingston

Austin Eugene “Gene” Lawson, age 87, of Kingston passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home. He was born December 1, 1934, in Hancock County and was a faithful member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Kingston. He enjoyed working in his garden and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. Preceded in death earlier this month by his loving wife of 68 years, Aileen Isabell Arden Lawson; parents, Tillman & Ida Greene Lawson; sisters, Eliza Jane Lawson Henline, Edith Lawson Hazelwood, Bonnie Lee Lawson, and Peggy Jo Lawson; brothers, Roy Leonard Lawson, Ernest C. Lawson, Carl Dean Lawson, and Raymond D. Lawson.
KINGSTON, TN
Eric Lee King, Heiskell

Eric Lee King, 53 of Heiskell, TN passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Eric grew up in the Marlow community, Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing pool, going fishing, arrowhead hunting, and ginsenging. He spent many years teaching his friends all about ginsenging that was passed on from his dad. He also loved spending time at home with his family watching him play video games and watching movies. He had a love for gaming at a young age, there wasn’t a game that he couldn’t tell you about. He spent a lot of time co-oping with his friends online. Eric worked at Oak Ridge Automotive and Industrial supply for 23 years as the delivery driver to all the DOE plants in Oak Ridge where he made many friends along the way. Eric loved talking about the old days and how good it was growing up and eating good food out of the garden and watermelons from Muddy Pond that his dad always got. He always drove by his old childhood home and Clinton Elementary school. He always had a story to tell and loved to talk about the old things and places in Clinton. Eric was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he accepted Christ as his savior. He also attended Victory Baptist Church in Andersonville. He always enjoyed hearing God’s word preached and reading his Bible.
HEISKELL, TN
George Eric Shelander, 72

George Eric Shelander, age 72, passed away suddenly, on May 15, 2022. He was born, along with his twin sister, Linda, on June 19, 1949, in Deer River, Minnesota to Bill & Mary Shelander. George graduated from Washington Community High School before attending Northern Illinois University and the University of South Florida, where he earned degrees in political science and government. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Reserves. George married Nancy Archdale, on June 14, 1971. They had two children and shared 41 wonderful years of marriage. He was an amazing father and provider for his family. George had a 38-year career with Walgreens including serving as a district supervisor in cities including New York, Miami, and Tampa, to name a few. He was also an accomplished author, writing three bestselling novels after retirement. After losing the love of his life, his princess, Nancy, George volunteered for four years in Anderson County elementary schools as a reading instructor helping young children learn to read.
DEER RIVER, MN
James L. Dunlap, Spring Hill, FL

DUNLAP, James L., age 82, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 27, 2022. Jim was a dedicated husband and father. He was the Pastor of First Free Will Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He served as a youth director, minister of music, and on the Deacon Board at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida. After retirement, he served as the senior adult minister.
SPRING HILL, FL
Shooting in Roane County leaves one dead, one injured

On May 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Jones Rd in Rockwood in reference to someone being shot. When Deputies arrived, they found that the initial victim, a 58-year-old-male, had been transported to Roane Medical Center via private vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies were able to determine that the wife was the suspect in the shooting but when she was later found she was deceased, inside the residence. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting the investigation into the shooting.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Roane State names new director of Middle College

A Morgan County native who has made education his career is the new director of Roane State’s Middle College program. Aaron Jones, former principal of the 400-student Wartburg Central High School, started his new position in May. He’s based at the community college’s flagship campus in Roane County and will be traveling throughout Roane State’s service area, meeting with high school students who are prospective Middle College candidates.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

