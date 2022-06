JASPER, Texas — An investigation into the death of a 1-year-old boy from Jasper County is currently underway. Jasper County deputies responded to a call from Evadale on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, shortly after 1 p.m. about an unresponsive child, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release. The exact address of where the incident took place is unclear.

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO