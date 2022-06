SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are adding another tool that they hope could help officers better respond to active shooter situations. Members of SAPD’s SWAT team gathered at a church in northwest Bexar County on Tuesday to try out LifeSpot, a cellphone app meant to cut down on response times and better manage the confusion at the scene. The training was scheduled before the Uvalde school shooting happened, according to SAPD.

