ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Judge orders ballots secured in Lexington council race, but which ones will be counted?

By Beth Musgrave
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

A Fayette Circuit judge ordered that ballots cast in the Lexington 4th Council District race during the recent primary election be secured in preparation for a recount.

During the Friday court hearing, Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis set a June 10 hearing to determine when the recount should occur and which ballots will be counted.

On May 17, due to an error with new paper ballots, more than 30 people voted in the wrong council district and an additional 30-plus people voted in the 4th Council District who were not supposed to.

The snafu was discovered four hours after voting started and corrected, according to Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr.

The unofficial results show the three candidates in the non-partisan race were separated by less than 50 votes.

Brenda Monarrez received 1,121 votes, Brack Marquette 908 votes and Barry Saturday 865 votes.

The top two vote getters move on to the general election in the fall. The 4th Council District includes an area south of New Circle Road between Nicholaville and Tates Creek roads.

The ballot error only affects the results of the 4th District race.

Anna Whites, a lawyer for Marquette, argued during Friday’s hearing the 70 votes in question should not be counted in a recount.

“We don’t want to extend (the recount) to the 70 votes,” Whites said.

Edward Cooley, who represents Monarrez, echoed Whites comments and said he does not believe the 70 miscast ballots should be counted.

James Yoder, a lawyer for Blevins, said after the hearing the clerks’ office has not taken a stance on which ballots should be counted. Yoder told Travis Friday the clerk’s office does not have to finalize ballots for the November general election until late August or early September. There is time to sort out the top two vote getters.

Saturday was not present and has not hired an attorney, according to the court record.

Travis said he wanted to push the next court hearing to June 10 to ensure all affected parties had time to respond to the lawsuit.

Comments / 1

Related
WKYT 27

Longtime Lexington leader passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington leader has died. The Blue Grass Trust announced Richard “Dick” DeCamp’s passing Tuesday morning. He was the executive direct emeritus of the Blue Grass Trust, and he was the Trust’s first executive director in 1969. In 1973, DeCamp became...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

School Board in Clay County, Kentucky attempting to spend MILLIONS of Dollars in allegedly Taxpayer Money to Hideously level HISTORICAL 125-Year-Old Cemetery met with Fierce Legal Opposition

EDITIORIAL by Stella B. House, Attorney at Law, PSC. Should the School Board Spend Millions to Monstrously relocate a Historic Cemetery holding 70+ Graves of Veterans, Infants, Indians, and others buried there during the past 125 Years while School Children must beg Local, Small Business Owners for Money?. Ret. Milton...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
County
Fayette County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
foxlexington.com

The history of Lexington Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington is the heart of Fayette County and home to around 320,601 Kentuckians, according to the United States Census Bureau. Kentucky’s second-largest city surpassed the population of Cincinnati, Ohio in 2010 and secured its current place as the 60th largest in the United States.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over WVa mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company. Media reports the company did not follow a...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Politics Local#Election Local#Election Federal#Fayette Circuit
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky school district is investigating damage left behind by students. Johnson County Schools Superintendent Thom Cochran released a statement Monday evening discussing the matter. Cochran said he learned about damage left to Paintsville High School’s baseball field. He said there were “JC” signs...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WBKR

Kentucky’s 400-Mile Sale Will Cover the Commonwealth [VIDEO]

For the avid yard sale patron, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if the annual 400-mile yard sale is like Christmas--with a big red heart emoji on the calendar app and everything. And it's not like there wouldn't be a connection. I know we're still more than six months away from the holiday season, but I'm guessing if you found the "perfect" item for someone on your shopping list, you'd snag it and hang on to it...regardless of the time of year.
KENTUCKY STATE
aceweekly.com

Lexington KY Restaurant News June 2022

Spring skipped over Lexington as usual this year (except for that one brief 30 minute period on Derby Day), catapulting us straight to the humid bluegrass bog that is Summer. For the next three months, we take refuge in the shelter of shady patios and porches, sipping frosty cold libations and sampling lighter fare, fresh from farm to table.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
2K+
Followers
442
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy