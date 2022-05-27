ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne parent takes action regarding potential school bus route cancellation

By Eve Hamilton
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A concerned Meadowlark Elementary School parent has created a Facebook page to raise awareness of a policy that would leave several families without a bus to school. Jeremy Daniels began his Facebook page, Meadowlark from Anderson/Buffalo Ridge School Bus Cancelation, to alert other parents to...

Donations, volunteerism ramping up for ForMak nonprofit ahead of event for crosswalk safety awareness

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As a good friend of Janelle Jones, East High School journalism teacher Dan Morris was particularly hurt when tragedy struck Jones’ family late last year. Jones is the mother of Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, a McCormick Junior High student who was killed Nov. 5 after being hit by a vehicle while walking along a crosswalk to get to the McCormick campus for school that morning. The same day, Morris had heard bits and pieces about what had happened near McCormick as he simultaneously went to work at East, but details at first remained unclear.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Bear Relocated After Visit Near Cheyenne Truck Stop

Wyoming Game and Fish officials removed a young black bear from near the Flying J Truckstop on Friday. That's according to a post on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Facebook page. According to the post, the Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and Wyoming Highway Patrol all helped with the removal effort.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Plane crashes into Cheyenne Storage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A small plane crashed into storage units near Logan and Nationway early Monday morning. Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 8AM, and the fire was contained around 8:30. The pilot, who was flying what authorities have called an experimental aircraft, was killed in the crash. However, no further injuries have been reported.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Nationway eastbound closed as first responders tend to plane crash

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Nationway is closed to eastbound travel and Cheyenne police ask the public to avoid the area near the 600 block of Crook Avenue as first responders tend to a plane crash site. The Cheyenne Police Department has officers at the scene at what it says is...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming Women’s Center warden to retire Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The warden at the Wyoming Women’s Center plans to retire, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Tuesday. Warden Rick Catron will officially retire on Saturday, June 4, after a 45-year career in corrections. Catron’s career began at the United States Penitentiary in Lompoc, California in...
CASPER, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

The Wyoming Highway Patrol welcomed new troopers last week. The Highway Patrol Academy graduated five troopers, who are assigned to various locations around the state. The Patrol issued the following statement:. "Congratulations to WHP Academy Class 102 who recently commissioned and took their oaths of office to officially become Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Cheyenne police shoot, kill homicide suspect

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Local law enforcement shot and killed a suspect in a Nebraska homicide, the Cheyenne Police Department announced Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after noon on Saturday near the 2500 block of East 11th Street, CPD said in a news release distributed by email. Members of...
CHEYENNE, WY
Salina Post

Driver hospitalized in Salina after I-70 rollover accident

LINCOLN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Monday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Hyundai passenger vehicle driven by Lindsey M. Blakeman, 38, Aurora, Colorado, was westbound on Interstate 70 five miles east of Kansas 156 in the driving lane. A vehicle in the passing lane began to merge back into the driving lane.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (5/27/22–5/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Security Cameras Capture Fatal Plane Crash In Cheyenne On Monday Morning

One person was killed Monday morning when an airplane crashed into a storage unit in Cheyenne, igniting a fire, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The department said an investigation involving multiple agencies revealed the airplane’s lone occupant, its pilot, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. A video from...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Plane crash in Cheyenne leaves 1 dead

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the scene of a plane crash that killed one person this morning, officials said. The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded at around 8 a.m. today to 616 Crook Ave., where an...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Morning Show Interview: Burns Day

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kayla Madler, President of the Burns Lions Club, spoke with Wyoming News Now on May 30, 2022, about the return of Burns Day and the community’s wide variety of activities can enjoy during the all-day event. The second annual Burns Day will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 with a pancake breakfast, and last until 11 p.m.
BURNS, WY
CBS Denver

Woman Killed In I-225 Northbound Crash At I-70 In Denver

(CBS4) –– A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 northbound at Interstate 70 in Denver Monday morning, Denver Police Department told CBS4. (credit: CDOT) According to CDOT’s website, I-225 northbound was completely shutdown several hours between E Colfax Avenue and I-70 until just after 9 a.m. The westbound on-ramp for I-70 was also closed before the crash was cleared. Traffic was backed up as early as 5 a.m. DPD tweeted there were other injuries in the crash along with the victim who died. The number of people and the extent of injuries was unknown Monday morning. #TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injuries involving two motorist on N/B I-225 to W/B I-70. One fatality, an adult female was declared deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/5MQGmL9QCB — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2022   There was no immediate information about the cause of the crash, and both Denver and Aurora police worked together to control traffic. Denver Police Department was the lead investigator of the crash
DENVER, CO
capcity.news

Cheyenne Botanic Garden to host Plant Pandemonium

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Join the 8th Annual Taco John’s Plant Pandemonium at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. The Botanic Gardens on 710 S. Lions Park Drive will be hosting this event on June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. This event, which is sponsored by the Taco John’s Foundation,...
CHEYENNE, WY
KDVR.com

1 dead in N Brighton Boulevard crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is looking into a crash that killed one person early Monday morning. The crash happened at E. 46th Ave. and N. Brighton Blvd. around 1:20 a.m. The victim’s identification will be released as soon as next-of-kin is notified.
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Owners: Texas Shooting Shows Why Teachers Need To Be Armed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers and officials in Wyoming are eyeing different approaches to stopping mass shootings such as the one seen in Texas earlier this week. While the group Wyoming Gun Owners issued a statement saying the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19...
WYOMING STATE

Community Policy