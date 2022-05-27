ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Bridgerton’s Ruby Barker Opens Up About Mental Health & Hospitalization

By Danielle Sinay
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKnz6_0fskWE1a00

Click here to read the full article.

Bridgerton ’s Ruby Barker is opening up about her mental health struggles and subsequent hospitalization in support of Mental Health Week.

Barker, who plays Marina Thompson on the Netflix period romance series, shared a six-minute-long Instagram video chronicling her experience. “Mental health week is every week for me,” the actress captioned the video. “Off my chest. I feel like I’ve not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent. I’ve been struggling since Bridgerton, this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up. #mentalhealthawareness .”

Barker also admits that while she is better, she’s been “really unwell for a really long time,” especially since filming Bridgerton. I just want to be honest with everybody. I have been struggling. So, I’m in hospital at the minute, and I’m going to get discharged soon and hopefully get to continue with my life,” the 25-year-old continued.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ruby Barker (@rubybarker)

Upon release, Barker plans to take a break from acting, noting that this is something others should allow themselves to do, as well. “I want to encourage others: if you are struggling, please do yourself a favor and take a break. Stop being so hard on yourself,” Barker said. “It is mad out here! And sometimes you just have to take a break and say, ‘I can’t do this right now, I need support.’”

Barker later admitted that prior to struggling herself, she hadn’t felt particularly passionate about mental health awareness. But she was still “rage-filled, frustrated, and angry,” full of “all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me.” Therefore addressing the situation — and recovering in the hospital — have actually been positive for the actress, as she is now able to properly heal.

“I haven’t hit rock bottom; I’m on new heights,” Barker reiterated. “We really need to change the dialogue and think about our linguistics when we’re actually talking about mental health.”

Before you go, check out the mental health apps we love for extra TLC:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7GL7_0fskWE1a00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life

Click here to read the full article. Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Feeling Unloved

Going back to the work of Abraham Maslow, behavioral scientists have found lots of evidence for the importance of love in one's life. Feeling unloved is, just as Maslow suggested, a wretched feeling that stunts growth and happiness. Finding love, which comes in all kinds of varieties, is, without question,...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Impact of Trauma Bonds in Our Lives

A "trauma bond" is an attachment formed between two people who unconsciously bond to each other based on shared trauma. Traumatic bonds are typically established in abusive childhoods and are learned as a product of intermittent positive and negative reinforcement. Traumatic bonds in our intimate relationships are based on a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Khloe Kardashian Wants Everyone to Know About Her Nose Job

Click here to read the full article. Khloe Kardashian opened up about the plastic surgery procedures she’s undergone — which includes just one nose job — while addressing the scrutiny she gets over those she has not. “It did bother me when people were [saying] I’ve had 12 face transplants,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said while appearing on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “It didn’t bother me — it offended me,” she clarified, sharing that she “just couldn’t figure out why people thought that.” The Good American founder then reiterated she’s only had one nose job that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Apps#Hospital#Mental Health Week#Instagram A
verywellmind.com

What Is Mental Abuse?

Mental abuse can be harder to recognize than physical abuse; however, it can be just as harmful and may lead to emotional scars and health issues. Furthermore, mental abuse is often a precursor to physical abuse, so it’s important to recognize it and get help as soon as possible.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Self-Compassion: A Therapy Technique for Negative Thoughts

Self-compassion entails being kind, gentle, and understanding toward ourselves when we suffer, are imperfect, or feel inadequate. Self-compassionate people are kind to themselves when confronted with all these painful experiences instead of being critical or unsympathetic. Self-compassion involves recognizing that suffering, pain, weakness, and imperfection are all part of the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

What We Talk About When We Talk About 'Gut Health'

Click here to read the full article. By now, you’ve probably heard the health buzz phrase “gut health” — especially as a health trend for 2022 —  and how it can impact everything from our digestive system to our mental health to everything in between. But what does that actually mean? Turns out, it means a little more than how our tummies feel. We checked in with some experts to get the lowdown on gut health and what it really means. Your guts & you First, let’s look at the legions of bacteria hanging out in our intestines. While we may think...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about cocaine and ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a behavioral disorder. People with ADHD typically present with symptoms of inattention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. These individuals may have low dopamine levels in the brain, which makes completing tasks more challenging. ADHD is common in the United States. In 2019, almost. of children aged...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WebMD

Menopause and Heart Health

Lower estrogen levels and your personal health history pair up to present special challenges to your heart health at midlife. Here’s how menopause affects your heart, and what you can do about it. Cholesterol levels. Generally speaking, levels of LDL-cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol) increase while HDL-cholesterol (“good” cholesterol) declines after...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Hormonal Weight Gain?

When you gain weight for no obvious reason, it may be linked to hormone fluctuations. These changes can occur with age, menopause, or a medical issue. Changes in hormone levels can affect major body functions, including the way you gain and lose weight. While hormonal weight gain affects both sexes, the distribution of fat differs between women and men.
WEIGHT LOSS
verywellmind.com

Is Anxiety Genetic?

Anxiety refers to feelings of fear, worry, dread, nervousness, or foreboding. Everyone experiences these feelings from time to time, and it can be adaptive and helpful to experience anxiety. For example, if you might be in danger, your brain may cue you to seek safety by causing feelings of anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

How I Used My Mood Swings to Strengthen My Parenting Skills

Click here to read the full article. I’d been avoiding the feelings all day. Yeah, that wasn’t the best idea, but I told myself I had too much to do before picking my son up from school. So I pushed through housework and work-work, and when my computer crashed and the vacuum conked out, I spilled out more expletives onto our floor than could ever be cleaned up. My impatience and frustration built until my chest hurt. I plopped down on the couch and gave into my perimenopause-pause. My hormones were inviting me to take a break, so I took...
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

SheKnows

50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy