Cheyenne VFW to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As a good friend of Janelle Jones, East High School journalism teacher Dan Morris was particularly hurt when tragedy struck Jones’ family late last year. Jones is the mother of Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, a McCormick Junior High student who was killed Nov. 5 after being hit by a vehicle while walking along a crosswalk to get to the McCormick campus for school that morning. The same day, Morris had heard bits and pieces about what had happened near McCormick as he simultaneously went to work at East, but details at first remained unclear.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO