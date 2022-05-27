Cheyenne VFW to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Teresa Moore has worked for the City of Cheyenne’s Department of Community Recreation & Events for 17 years, but she will soon step away into retirement. In her wake, Jason Sanchez will become the department’s director. “I feel like I’m leaving the department in...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As a good friend of Janelle Jones, East High School journalism teacher Dan Morris was particularly hurt when tragedy struck Jones’ family late last year. Jones is the mother of Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, a McCormick Junior High student who was killed Nov. 5 after being hit by a vehicle while walking along a crosswalk to get to the McCormick campus for school that morning. The same day, Morris had heard bits and pieces about what had happened near McCormick as he simultaneously went to work at East, but details at first remained unclear.
CASPER, Wyo. — The warden at the Wyoming Women’s Center plans to retire, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said Tuesday. Warden Rick Catron will officially retire on Saturday, June 4, after a 45-year career in corrections. Catron’s career began at the United States Penitentiary in Lompoc, California in...
Levinio Eugenio Pacheco: June 21, 1935 – May 27, 2022 (age 86) Levinio Eugenio Pacheco, Sr., 86, of Cheyenne passed away May 27, 2022. Levinio was born June 21, 1935 in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico to Lucas and Trinidad (Duran) Pacheco. Levinio worked for many years as a Union Trade Carpenter for Union Pacific Railroad.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Join the 8th Annual Taco John’s Plant Pandemonium at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens. The Botanic Gardens on 710 S. Lions Park Drive will be hosting this event on June 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. This event, which is sponsored by the Taco John’s Foundation,...
COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have taken over the scene of a plane crash that killed one person this morning, officials said. The Cheyenne Police Department and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded at around 8 a.m. today to 616 Crook Ave., where an...
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man who operated an ammunition manufacturing and sales business in Laramie, Wyoming from 2013 to 2016 has been sentenced to serve 18 months in prison and pay $356,280.37 in restitution for failure to pay employment taxes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming said in a press release Tuesday.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 32-year-old Colorado woman has died after a collision on US 85 near La Grange. The woman was driving a Toyota Highlander southbound on US 85 when it hit the passenger side of the trailer of a disabled Freightliner, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Freightliner was in the lane of travel, the highway patrol reported.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A portion of road off of Interstate 80 in Laramie County will be briefly closed starting Tuesday, creating detours for drivers on the eastbound portion of the interstate. The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced in a release that on Tuesday, work crews would begin repairing and...
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds associated with storms Sunday afternoon have prompted the closure of portions of Interstates 25 and 80 to light, high-profile vehicles by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed from Cheyenne to Douglas and I-80 is closed from Laramie to Cheyenne for wind-prone traffic....
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Panhandle woman was sentenced Friday on federal meth distribution charges. U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, of Scottsbluff, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Rojas was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to 70 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Rojas will begin a four-year term of supervised release.
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is looking into a crash that killed one person early Monday morning. The crash happened at E. 46th Ave. and N. Brighton Blvd. around 1:20 a.m. The victim’s identification will be released as soon as next-of-kin is notified.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is turning to the public for help finding a missing girl. Samantha Bolejack left her home in Cheyenne around 8 a.m. today, and her whereabouts are unknown, police said on their social media page. Samantha was last seen wearing a white zip-up...
Denver has many streets that present dangers to drivers, pedestrians, motorcyclists and bike riders. But twenty stand out above the rest, and six have each seen more than 100 traffic deaths or serious injuries in under a decade. Since 2020, Westword has compiled lists of the most dangerous streets in...
DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain.
Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt.
There is also a slight chance for a late day...
Jim Benemann first landed a gig in Denver television news in the 1970s, and he's been a staple of the local airwaves for most of the years since then, primarily at CBS4 Denver, where he's held down one of the main anchor chairs since 2003. But this week, Benemann, a multi-time winner of Westword's Best of Denver award for top TV anchor, announced that he plans to retire at year's end.
