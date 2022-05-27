ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Tornado Warning For Burlington, Camden, Ocean Counties

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CefLh_0fskVq5d00

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Burlington and central Camden counties until 4 p.m.

A similar warning was issued for Crestwood Village and Chatsworth in Ocean County until 4:30 p.m.

The storm system had weakened as it headed into New Jersey, the NWS said.

A severe wind and hail warning was issued for Trenton and Hamilton Square, NJ and Levittown, PA, until 4:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings with high winds and hail were issued for Lakewood, Browns Mills and Pine Lake Park until 4:30 p.m. A tornado was possible, the NWS said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Rips Off Propane Valve, Causing Massive Leak, Evacuation In Sussex County (PHOTOS)

A mason dump truck drove over a propane tank in Sussex County, causing a massive leak that took hours to repair and required an evacuation of the area, authorities said. Fire departments in Stillwater, Fredon, and Hampton responded to the Bear Brook community in Fredon alongside numerous local emergency crews around 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, authorities said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Burlington, NJ
City
Hamilton Square, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Burlington, NJ
Government
City
Browns Mills, NJ
City
Chatsworth, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said. The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police. The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Crosses Double Yellow Line, Dies In Head-On Burlington County MDW Crash

A 71-year-old man died when his car crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on in Burlington County Memorial Day Weekend, authorities said. Edward Hensley was heading south on Hopewell Road when he crossed the lane markings and went into the oncoming lane of travel, hitting the other vehicle around 10:45 a.m. at Deerfield Avenue Sunday, May 29, Evesham police said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
ELKTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
New Jersey 101.5

No Amish in New Jersey? Think again

Although there are no Amish communities in New Jersey, you can find them doing business all over the Garden State. There are over half a dozen places where the Amish sell their wares or have actual markets here in New Jersey. There's probably no better place to see all that they have to offer than the Dutch Wagon Amish Market in Medford.
MEDFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Shark Spotted Along Shoreline Of Nassau County Beach

Long Island got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 film “Jaws” when a shark found itself in a precarious position after it washed up onshore. A quick-thinking commercial fisherman jumped into action to help assist a shark that was struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout north of the Loop Parkway Bridge in Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
283K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy