Summer is almost here and along with it comes the Winning Wheels Summer Concert Series. This annual summer event features live music every Friday evening throughout the summer at Eclipse Square Memorial Park in Prophetstown. From 7-9 on Fridays grab the whole crew and head to the park for music, fun and festivities. This year the music gets started on June 3rd with The Gray Wolf Band kicking things off.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO