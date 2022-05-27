Morning Source – HEI Franklin Preschool

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced at the recent 5th annual Preservation Symposium the properties considered to be the most at risk in the county and efforts to help preserve them. The preservation advocacy program, Sites to Save, is designed as a tool to help the community partner with the Heritage Foundation in its efforts to raise awareness of Williamson County’s significant at-risk historic, cultural, geographical, and archaeological resources. These resources may include buildings, structures, cemeteries, historic districts, archaeological sites, natural and cultural landscapes.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO